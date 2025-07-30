Pico Cracks the Code: ‘Open the Vault’ Turns Batman IP into 21,000+ New Prospects

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A key part of State Farm’s integrated Batman vs Bateman campaign, ‘Open the Vault’s main purpose was to accumulate user data and opt-ins for retargeting the company’s client base. It was simultaneously a strategic promotion using the latest Batman vs Bateman commercial video, aiming to underpin the brand’s image using well-known IP.

State Farm ‘Open the Vault’ Project

Infinity Marketing Team (IMT), a member of the Pico Group, was appointed by State Farm to undertake the campaign and leverage the popularity of Batman into actual ROI comprising registrations on State Farm’s custom-made website. In all, the IMT team was responsible for strategy and concept development, design, social media strategy and talent sourcing.

Insight

Brands frequently collaborate with popular IPs to gain access to the latter’s audiences. Ideally, it results in higher visibility and stronger emotional connections to the brand. However, it is by no means guaranteed that the influence of IPs can be translated to profitable value.

Addressing the conversion rate, IMT developed ‘Open the Vault’ to harness influencer marketing across multiple social media channels. The partnership with selected influencers and content creators would promote a livestream on Twitch, with immediate interaction encouraging viewers to a customised website where they could sign up for a chance to win the grand prize – namely an all-expense paid trip to Warner Bros. Studio with VIP tour.

Solutions

As well as the grand prize, participants were given riddles to solve during the livestream itself, with the fastest responses earning additional prizes. Kai Cenat, ‘the world’s number one streamer’, hosted the livestream, which featured Jake from State Farm as a special guest and offered viewers chances to win prizes such as DoorDash gift cards, a Batman and Jake from State Farm Funko POP! set, and exclusive merchandise from artist SZA. Kai announced the grand prize winners live.

To further promote the livestream and widen its audience, 31 content creators posted two stories on Instagram and encouraged viewers to sign up on the microsite for a chance to win the grand prize. The hour-long event culminated with Kai presenting the world premiere of the Batman vs Bateman commercial video extended cut to his live audience – and a whole new crop of potential customers for State Farm.

Result

The entire online campaign linked State Farm Insurance and Batman together in a creative and engaging way. The livestream of Kai and Jake has reached 90,000 concurrent view. The total reach was over 124 million, and more than 21,000 new registrations were generated on State Farm’s website.