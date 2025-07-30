RD Technologies Secures US$40 Million in Series A2 Financing

To accelerate regulated stablecoin infrastructure ahead of Hong Kong’s new licensing regime

HONG KONG, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — RD Technologies, a pioneering Hong Kong-based fintech group of companies, today announced the successful completion of its approximately US$40 million Series A2 financing, further strengthening its position as a leader in building compliant stablecoin infrastructure in Hong Kong.

This round of financing is jointly led by existing and new investors, including ZA Global, China Harbour, Bright Venture, and Hivemind Capital. Other investors include HSG, Eternal Digital, CMSC Partners, and Guotai Junan International Private Equity Fund. Their support reflects confidence in RD Technologies vision to drive the next phase of digital currency transactions and asset tokenization through secure, enterprise-grade infrastructure.

Founded in 2020, RD Technologies is one of Hong Kong’s earliest advocates for stablecoins. The company focuses on responsible and sustainable innovation in digital finance, bridging Web2 enterprises with emerging Web3 financial systems through open networks, real-world use cases, and industry-wide collaboration.

As part of this funding round, ZA Bank has also signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with RD Technologies. The partnership will focus on exploring compliant stablecoin applications in financial services, including collaboration on reserve asset custody and potential distribution roles for RD Technologies’ stablecoin to be issued subject to the approval of the regulatory authorities. This strategic alignment aims to accelerate the adoption of regulated digital finance solutions.

This funding round marks another strategic milestone following RD Technologies Series A1 funding round in September 2024, positioning RD Technologies for its next phase of growth under Hong Kong’s evolving stablecoin regulatory framework.

About RD Technologies Group:

RD Technologies Group (RD Technologies) is the financial platform that bridges the Web2 and Web3 worlds. It deploys innovative fintech to build a business world interconnected by transparency and reliability. Based in Hong Kong and connected with the global community, RD Technologies was born out of a mission to enable businesses to gain easier access to financial services, enhance trade efficiency, and promote the development of Hong Kong as a trade hub in Asia and an international financial centre. For details about RD Technologies: https://rd.group

HKDR Stablecoin (HKDR):

HKDR Stablecoin (HKDR) is a Hong Kong Dollar stablecoin 1:1 backed by the Hong Kong dollar, with high-quality and highly liquid assets safekept in segregated custody accounts with licensed financial institutions. Details of the reserves will be available to the public through regular independent attestation reports. In July 2024, RD InnoTech Limited, was among the first batch of entities to be admitted to the stablecoin issuer sandbox by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. RD InnoTech Limited will abide stringently by the regulatory requirements for the launch of HKDR to contribute to the continuous development of Hong Kong as a global Web3 and virtual asset hub. For details about HKDR: https://rd.group/hkdr