State Grid Gansu Linxia Power Supply Company: Strong Grid to Support Local Revitalization and Development

LINXIA, China, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At 20:32 on July 29th, with the completion of the entire start-up plan for the 110kV Beiyuan Substation, the first “multi-station integration” comprehensive energy system demonstration station integrating “photovoltaic + energy storage + charging” in Linxia Prefecture, Gansu Province, the Linxia Beiyuan 110kV transmission and transformation project was officially put into operation. This marks a solid step forward for the State Grid Linxia Power Supply Company in serving the local economic and social development of Linxia and assisting in rural revitalization.

Since the project started in April 2024, the State Grid Linxia Power Supply Company has adhered to the principle of ensuring and improving people’s livelihood as the starting point and foothold of power grid construction. It has coordinated the design, construction, supervision, and dispatching of various forces, innovatively implemented the “battle map + daily meeting” mechanism, and successfully completed the installation, commissioning, and acceptance tasks with over 130 personnel and more than 10 pieces of machinery during the peak period, taking 15 months to accomplish the tasks.

“We always keep in mind the mission of serving local development, adhere to the principle of ‘the power grid revolves around people’s livelihoods, and projects focus on industrial development’, and reverse the construction schedule, refine the nodes, and strive to achieve the ‘acceleration’ of construction while ensuring quality and safety,” said Liu Jun, director of the construction department of the Linxia Power Supply Company of the State Grid, “Since entering May, as the milestone nodes of the project’s commissioning approach, the construction project has sounded the ‘charge horn’. Party members have taken the initiative, played a pioneering and exemplary role, led the construction personnel to overcome one difficulty after another, and ensured the smooth progress of the project.”

The Beiyuan (Qiaosi) 110 kV transmission and transformation project is a major project listed in the “14th Five-Year Plan” grid planning of Linxia Prefecture in Gansu Province, and it is also a key livelihood project supported by the State Grid Gansu Electric Power Company for the development of the Linxia area. After the project is put into operation, it will significantly optimize the grid structure of the Linxia power grid, improve the power supply capacity and safe and stable operation level, and fully meet the new load electricity demand in the Linxia Beiyuan area. Provide sufficient and reliable power guarantee for major projects such as the billion-level ecological agriculture demonstration industrial park, water-saving irrigation, and local characteristic industries, and help Linxia Prefecture focus on building the “five areas” functional positioning, injecting strong “power grid momentum” into the high-quality economic and social development of Linxia Prefecture.