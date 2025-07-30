State Grid Jinchang Power Supply’s “Project Manager” Helps Enterprises with Production

JINCHANG, China, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — During the surge in major project construction in Jinchang City, Gansu Jinchang Power Supply has adopted the “project manager” service model to meet customer needs, provide timely services to users, and help enterprises solve difficulties. While providing technical transformation schemes, it also carries out “one-stop” electricity services for enterprises, popularizes knowledge on the charging method of basic electricity fees for enterprises, guides enterprises to save electricity costs through time-of-use electricity prices, capacity-to-demand conversion and other methods, continuously improves the efficiency of installation and connection, promotes the early power transmission of power supply projects, and enables customers to reach production ahead of schedule, thus contributing to the steady growth of the province’s economy.

At the beginning of the year, Gansu Jinhongxiang New Energy Co., Ltd. officially resumed work and production. Jinchang Power Supply took prompt action, setting up a special service team composed of technical experts from marketing, operations and maintenance and other professions, and took the initiative to connect with the project manager to get involved in the pre-production planning of the project in advance. Members of the service team visited the project site many times, communicated with the project party, learned in detail about the project’s electricity demand, construction progress and production plan, and customized a scientific and reasonable power supply scheme for the project.