SAO PAULO, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, proudly announced that all dynamic models of its inverters sold in Brazil have been officially approved by Brazil’s National Electric System Operator (ONS). This milestone confirms that Sungrow’s products meet the strict compliance standards and accurately represent the dynamic behavior during electromechanical and electromagnetic transients, highlighting the company’s ongoing commitment to technical excellence and active contribution to the modernization and reliability of the national electricity sector.



Sungrow Inverters Successfully Pass the Brazilian Grid Operator Validations

Addressing Challenges Revealed by Grid Disturbances

In August 2023, Brazil experienced a large-scale blackout that underscored the importance of accurate dynamic modeling for wind and solar power plants. The event brought attention to the need for greater confidence in the behavior of inverter-based resources during system disturbances, particularly in scenarios involving reactive power support and low-voltage ride-through (LVRT) capability.

As a result, the ONS published a Report (RAP 0012/2023) in October 2023, launching a structured initiative to evaluate and verify the models of inverters and power plant controllers (PPCs), aiming to enhance the reliability and robustness of power system simulations.

Robust Validation Process for Grid Compliance

In close coordination with ONS, Sungrow’s inverters underwent extensive simulation and testing applying PSCAD for electromagnetic transients and ANATEM for RMS-based electromechanical transients, crucial for analyzing dynamic events like switching operations, faults and power electronics interactions. The processes were structured around two key stages, both of which posed significant challenges.

Inverter Level 1 (L1): Sungrow validated its PSCAD model using a semi-physical controller to ensure alignment between simulation and actual hardware performance.

Inverter Level 2 (L2): Based on the verified PSCAD model, an ANATEM model was developed and cross-checked to confirm consistency between the two platforms.

Sungrow deeply recognizes and values the role of the operator throughout the process, always with a high technical level and collaborative posture to ensure the robustness of the Brazilian National Interconnected System (SIN).

The company invested significant resources to ensure its inverters successfully met all required modeling verification standards and assembled a dedicated local team, global R&D experts, and specialized consultants to support the process from start to finish. As a result, Sungrow received this official approval for all sold inverters, ranging from central, string inverters to modular inverters.

“This achievement reinforces our commitment to delivering high-performance, grid-compliant solutions that contribute to the stability and modernization of Brazil’s national power system,” said Ada Li, Vice President of Sungrow Americas.

