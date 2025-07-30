Tam Jai International Debuts in Malaysia

Fuelling Southeast Asia Expansion

HONG KONG, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tam Jai International Co. Limited (“TJI” or the “Company“, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group“; HKEX stock code: 2217), one of the leading and renowned restaurant groups in Hong Kong, announced its debut in Malaysia with the opening of its first TamJai Mixian outlet at Sunway Pyramid, Selangor on 29 July. Achieved through a strategic partnership with Hextar Retail Berhad, a subsidiary of Hextar Group of Companies (“Hextar Group“), this store launch marks another milestone in the Group’s expansion in the Southeast Asian market and adoption of partnership models for its international growth.

The grand opening ceremony of the new restaurant was officiated by Mr Daren Lau, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of TJI; Dato’ Eddie Ong, Group CEO of Hextar Group; and beloved Hong Kong celebrities Grace Chan and Kevin Cheng.

Strategically located at Sunway Pyramid, one of the area’s most iconic lifestyle destinations, the new TamJai Mixian store enjoys prime positioning in close proximity to various key attractions and institutions, benefiting from a vibrant and high-traffic environment. With over 3 million visitors per month, the mall draws a dynamic mix of students, working professionals, families and tourists throughout the day. The TamJai Mixian store occupies approximately 136 square metres and can accommodate up to 57 patrons. This ideal location provides strong brand visibility and serves as an excellent launchpad for the brand’s further rollout in Malaysia.

This opening also marks the Southeast Asia debut of the brand-new “TamJai Mixian” identity, combining the two beloved brands (TamJai Yunnan Mixian and TamJai SamGor Mixian) into one unified, modern expression of Hong Kong’s iconic noodle culture. The store captivates with a bold red and green colour scheme, accented by “spicy clouds” neon lights and a Mixian-inspired pendant. An open kitchen puts the culinary action on display, allowing diners to witness the artistry behind each bowl while honouring Hong Kong’s vibrant food traditions with a contemporary twist.

This store launch follows the establishment of the strategic partnership between TJI and Hextar Retail Berhad, a public-listed company under the Malaysian conglomerate Hextar Group, in August last year. As a multi-concept food and beverage (“F&B“) operator with a vibrant portfolio spanning café concepts, casual dining, quick-service restaurants, and upscale eateries, Hextar Retail Berhad has provided robust support for the development of TamJai Mixian in Malaysia by leveraging its local market expertise and networks.

Dato’ Eddie Ong, Group CEO of Hextar Group, said, “We are pleased to introduce Hong Kong’s Number 1 noodle brand to Malaysia’s dynamic fast-casual food scene. This partnership with TJI combines their renowned culinary expertise with our local market knowledge and operational excellence, delivering an exciting and innovative dining concept in the country. Together, we are poised to reshape Malaysia’s F&B landscape through our upcoming expansion across the country.”

Mr Daren Lau, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of TJI, said, “Our debut in Malaysia represents a significant step forward in TJI’s strategic expansion across the rapidly growing Southeast Asian market. We are confident that our proven brand concept will resonate well with local consumers, enabling us to capitalise on the strong growth potential of Malaysia’s vibrant and diverse culinary scene. With the support of local partnerships, we look forward to further advancing our mission of ‘Bringing Tam Jai Taste to the World’.”

TamJai Mixian Sunway Pyramid LG2.137B Sunway Pyramid, Jalan PJS 11/15, Bandar Sunway, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor

