The first 35kV mobile substation of Jinchang Power Grid is “in place”

JINCHANG, China, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the large-scale equipment warehouse of Jinchang Power Grid (State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company) welcomed a heavyweight “new member” – the first mobile substation was successfully delivered to the 35kV Qinghe Substation. This marks that Jinchang Power Grid’s emergency response and important load guarantee capabilities have stepped onto a new stage, empowering the “zero-perception” electricity consumption for coping with sudden power outages and ensuring people’s livelihood and industrial use.

The “mobile fortress” solves urgent needs, realizing “zero waiting” for core load transfer. This mobile substation, which integrates cutting-edge technology and practical application, can be called the “rapid response force” of the power grid system. The mobile substation has a capacity of 20 MVA and consists of 2 vehicles. One of the vehicles is loaded with a transformer and a 35kV equipment prefabricated warehouse, and the other is loaded with a 10kV equipment prefabricated warehouse and a secondary equipment prefabricated warehouse. It adopts an advanced quick-plug interface and an intelligent monitoring system, and has two important functions: transferring all loads of 35kV substations under the company’s jurisdiction and transferring loads of 10kV switchgear of 110kV substations. When a substation is out of service due to planned maintenance, sudden failure or natural disaster, it can seamlessly replace the original station and undertake the key task of transferring important loads. The smooth use of the mobile substation will realize the precise and rapid “point-to-point” power supply guarantee for important loads, significantly reduce the user’s power outage time, and greatly enhance the company’s hard strength in fulfilling social responsibilities.

The mobile substation not only serves emergency rescue under extreme disasters, but also will be widely used during the peak summer (winter) period, flexibly put into operation in load-stressed areas to relieve the pressure on the main transformer. In the upgrading and transformation of the power grid, it supports the continuous and reliable power supply during the transformation of old substations. During the transformation of all primary and secondary old equipment in the 35kV Qinghe Substation, the loads of 4 10kV outgoing lines will all be smoothly transferred by the mobile substation, effectively improving the reliability of the company’s power grid supply.

State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company will carry out intensive training and practical drills for professionals simultaneously around this core equipment, improve emergency supporting plans, ensure that it can “be pulled out, hold up, and supply stably” at critical moments, and inject surging momentum into continuously improving the reliability of the company’s power grid supply.