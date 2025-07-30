Through its new collaboration with Thunes, EzyRemit unlocks real-time payments to over 45 countries

EzyRemit Scales Cross-Border Payments with Thunes to Empower Expatriate Communities Globally

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Thunes , the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, announces a new collaboration with EzyRemit , one of the fastest-growing digital money transfer operators, to enable fast, secure and cost-effective cross-border payments to overseas communities worldwide.

EzyRemit has offices in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Canada, the US and Vietnam, and provides cross-border payment services to over 150 countries worldwide. Through its direct integration into Thunes’ proprietary Direct Global Network, EzyRemit now offers customers access to real-time payouts to billions of mobile wallets, bank accounts, cards, and cash pickup locations in over 45 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas. Users can send money seamlessly across borders with the speed and transparency today’s digital customers expect, transforming the customer experience

The collaboration is especially impactful in high-volume outbound payment corridors such as Australia to the Philippines, where millions of expatriates and overseas workers regularly send money back home to support loved ones. In 2025, over US$183 million is expected to be sent from Australia to the Philippines through digital remittances , with the amount projected to grow by more than 8% each year until 2029.

With Thunes’ robust real-time payment infrastructure, EzyRemit is now better equipped to meet the needs of these communities, ensuring transfers are fast, simple and secure, with a strong springboard for further global expansion. Thunes’ Fortress Compliance Platform provides peace of mind over the security of transactions, and the Thunes’ SmartX Treasury System supports transparent and flexible FX management.

Andrew Stewart, Chief Revenue Officer at Thunes, said: “EzyRemit’s focus on providing seamless, real-time cross-border payments to empower overseas communities aligns perfectly with Thunes’ mission to enable the next billion end users to participate in the global economy. Together, we’re making international money movement faster, more transparent and more inclusive.”

Allan Nguyen, Co-founder of EzyRemit, added: “Our alliance with Thunes unlocks endless new opportunities for us and our customers. We’re now able to deliver seamless, real-time payments to more parts of the world than ever before. Our mission is to empower overseas communities with fast, secure, and affordable financial solutions, and the ability to leverage Thunes’ trusted Network helps us to make that a global reality.”

About Thunes:

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world. Thunes’ proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 130 countries and more than 80 currencies. Thunes’ Network connects directly to over 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts worldwide, as well as 15 billion cards via more than 320 different payment methods, such as GCash, M-Pesa, Airtel, MTN, Orange, JazzCash, Easypaisa, AliPay, WeChat Pay and many more. Thunes’ Direct Global Network differentiates itself through its worldwide reach, in-house SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform, ensuring Members of the Network receive unrivaled speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when making real-time payments, globally. Members of Thunes’ Direct Global Network include gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo, super-apps like Grab and WeChat, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs and banks. Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 14 locations, including Atlanta, Barcelona, Beijing, Dubai, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, Manila, Nairobi, Paris, Riyadh, San Francisco and Shanghai. For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com/

About EzyRemit:

EzyRemit is one of the fastest-growing global fintech companies specializing in cross-border money transfers. Headquartered in Australia, EzyRemit operates in Japan, New Zealand, Canada, the United States, and Vietnam, and supports transfers to over 150 countries. Its platform connects users to a wide range of payout options including bank accounts, mobile wallets, cards, and cash pick-up points, offering secure, fast, and affordable remittance services for diaspora communities worldwide.