Uproot Company Showcases AI-Driven Investment Platform and Southeast Asia Expansion at Vietnam’s Largest Blockchain Conference

SEOUL, South Korea, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Uproot Company, the company behind the AI-powered digital asset investment platform Bitsaving, will take part in GM Vietnam 2025, the largest blockchain conference in Vietnam. Held at the National Convention Center in Hanoi from August 1–2, the event is expected to host over 12,000 participants, 200 media outlets, and more than 50 sponsors.

Co-hosted by Kyros Ventures — a major force in building Vietnam’s blockchain ecosystem — and the digital asset division of SSI Securities, Vietnam’s leading brokerage, GM Vietnam 2025 will spotlight cutting-edge blockchain, AI, and fintech innovations. It will also serve as a key venue for unveiling Vietnam’s national blockchain strategies and reviewing recent developments in the country’s digital asset regulations.

Uproot Company’s Co-founder and COO, Seung-Goo Kang, will participate as a panelist to share insights from operating Bitsaving, a service that uses AI and on-chain blockchain data to automate Bitcoin accumulation. He will also discuss Uproot’s collaboration with Vietnam’s VSV Capital to co-develop localized investment services for the Southeast Asian market.

As part of its regional outreach, Uproot has translated the Bitcoin Diploma — an educational resource originally produced by El Salvador’s Ministry of Education — into Vietnamese. Kang will explain the reasoning behind this initiative and its role in promoting Bitcoin literacy among Vietnamese users.

“Participating in GM Vietnam 2025 is more than just a chance to showcase our technology,” said Kang. “It’s about helping Vietnamese investors access a practical, and trustworthy investment solution with Bitsaving. We believe that the more people understand Bitcoin, the more confidently they can invest — which is why we introduced the Vietnamese version of the Bitcoin Diploma.”

About Uproot Company

Founded in January 2022, Uproot Company is the creator of Bitsaving, South Korea’s first AI-powered Bitcoin accumulation investment platform based on on-chain data. Bitsaving is one of the most widely used crypto services in Korea outside of exchanges. In March 2025, Uproot became the first Korean company to join Bitcoin for Corporations, a global initiative by Strategy and Bitcoin Magazine supporting companies adopting Bitcoin in their financial strategies. Uproot is dedicated to helping individuals, businesses, and institutions invest in Bitcoin intelligently and sustainably.