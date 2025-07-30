WePlay Partners with Japanese Animal Welfare Organizations to Launch Stray Animal Rescue Initiative

TOKYO, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WePlay, the next-generation global social entertainment platform, officially announced a deep charitable partnership with the renowned Japanese animal welfare organizations “NPO Minashigo Rescue Team for Dog & Cat Adoption” and “Japan Dog and Cat Protection Association.” Together, they launched the “Happy Pets Happy World” public welfare campaign aimed at rescuing stray animals in Japan. This initiative not only embodies WePlay’s commitment to social responsibility but also seeks to leverage innovative online interaction models to engage Japanese users and contribute to the welfare of stray animals.



Image provided by WePlay

The Stray Animal Situation in Japan

Japan has made significant progress in stray animal protection in recent years. Data shows that the number of dogs and cats euthanized has dramatically decreased from peak levels (once nearly a million annually) to a historic low in 2022, resulting in approximately 3,000 dogs and 9,000 cats euthanized annually. Although euthanasia rates have dropped, challenges like shelter overcrowding and insufficient veterinary resources remain.

WePlay’s Charitable Mission: Bringing More Joy and Love to the World

As a social entertainment platform under WeJoy, WePlay deeply understands that “joy” stems not only from games and social interaction but also from caring for life and the power of giving back to society. This partnership with the animal welfare organizations marks a significant step for WePlay in actively fulfilling its Corporate Social Responsibility. WePlay aims to leverage the advantages of its platform to build a bridge for users to participate in public welfare.

“Happy Pets Happy World”: Online Interaction, Offline Care

For this specific initiative, WePlay will donate a total of 1,660.5 kg of cat food to the animal welfare organizations. During the campaign, users can pledge a virtual pet. The “Love Points” accumulated through daily interactions will be transformed into tangible supplies. WePlay looks forward to the “Happy Pets Happy World” campaign serving as an opportunity to join hands with users to create a sky full of love for Japan’s stray animals, helping them achieve a happier and more dignified future.

About WePlay

WePlay, a global social entertainment platform under Singapore-based Wejoy, integrates games, entertainment, and social features. With a mission to “Bring joy and friends to young people around the world” and a vision to “Bring people together through games, lead the trend of global online social entertainment,” WePlay is committed to co-create an innovative era of gaming and social experiences.