Activeo Launches OneView CSM: A Seamless Bridge Between Contact Centres and ServiceNow Customer Service Management

SINGAPORE and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Activeo, a trusted system integrator in customer experience transformation, today announced the launch of Activeo OneView CSM, a powerful integration that unifies contact centre platforms with ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM). Purpose-built to eliminate silos, Activeo OneView CSM empowers enterprises to deliver faster, more personalised, and more efficient customer service from a single interface.



Activeo OneView CSM integration at work

Developed and rigorously validated under the Built With ServiceNow programme, Activeo OneView CSM is engineered for immediate business value. It aligns with ServiceNow’s best practices in software development lifecycle and is designed to support measurable outcomes across customer experience and operational efficiency.

A Unified Service Experience, Reimagined

Activeo OneView CSM addresses one of the most common challenges in enterprise customer service: fragmented experiences caused by disconnected platforms. The solution integrates ServiceNow’s CSM with leading contact centre systems, ensuring that agents no longer need to toggle between multiple applications and customers never need to repeat themselves.

Key capabilities include:

Seamless access to customer history and interactions across all touchpoints

Real-time, personalised IVR and intelligent routing

Unified dashboards combining contact centre and case management metrics

Built-in email automation and self-service options for faster case deflection

Proven Results from the Start

Early adopters have already seen measurable improvements, including:

Reduced Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR) through unified workflows and fewer app switches

through unified workflows and fewer app switches Lower cost to serve by maximising agent efficiency and reducing manual processes

by maximising agent efficiency and reducing manual processes Improved customer satisfaction by eliminating repetition and personalising service journeys

Built for the Future of CX

“At Activeo, we partner closely with customer service teams to understand their operational challenges and identify ways to simplify their work,” said Jonathan Mondon, Head of Enterprise at Activeo. “By combining our deep expertise in contact centre and case management technologies, we have developed a seamless, single-pane interface for organisations using ServiceNow, enabling them to enhance customer experience with greater speed, consistency, and efficiency.”

Activeo OneView CSM is now available on the ServiceNow Store, making it easier than ever for enterprises to deploy and scale.

About Activeo

Activeo empowers organisations across APAC and globally to transform customer experiences and accelerate digital innovation. As impartial system integrators with more than 12 years of deep consulting expertise and 300+ successful projects, Activeo supports enterprise and government clients with a holistic blend of solutions across CX, Customer Engagement, Digital Workplace, IT Consulting, and Customer Data. We handpick the best technologies aligned with your business objectives, guaranteeing future-resilient solutions with minimal vendor constraints.