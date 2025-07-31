Akeso Announces Completion of First Dosing in Phase III Clinical Trial of Ivonescimab (PD-1/VEGF) Combination Therapy for Immunotherapy-Resistant NSCLC

HONG KONG, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Akeso, Inc. (9926.HK) (“Akeso” or the “Company”) announced that the first patient has been dosed in its pivotal Phase III clinical study (AK112-305/HARMONi-8A) of ivonescimab (PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody) in combination with docetaxel for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that has progressed following PD-1/L1 inhibitors and platinum-based chemotherapy.

Ivonescimab is the only bispecific immunotherapy antibody currently undergoing Phase III registration trials for IO-resistant lung cancer.

In recent years, immunotherapy has achieved significant progress in the treatment of NSCLC. PD-1/L1 inhibitors, whether used as monotherapy or in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy, have become the standard first-line treatment for advanced NSCLC in patients without driver mutations. However, despite these advances, 60%-70% of patients experience disease progression within the first year of treatment.

Currently, there are no approved standard treatment options for IO-resistant NSCLC. Docetaxel is recommended in both China’s and international treatment guidelines for immunotherapy-resistant (IO-resistant) NSCLC. However, docetaxel’s monotherapy efficacy in the IO-resistant NSCLC patients remains limited. Several Phase III clinical trials investigating IO-resistant lung cancer, including immunotherapy combination therapies studies and ADC therapy studies, have failed to demonstrate positive results.

Mechanistic studies suggest that PD-1 therapy can restore the immune system’s anti-tumor activity, while anti-VEGF therapy alleviates VEGF-mediated immune suppression and promotes T-cell infiltration. When combined, these two therapies may produce synergistic effects. Ivonescimab simultaneously targets both PD-1 and VEGF pathways, reversing the immune-suppressive tumor microenvironment and reactivating anti-tumor immune responses. These synergistic mechanisms provide a scientific rationale for using ivonescimab to treat IO-resistant tumors. Furthermore, the positive efficacy and safety data demonstrated in a Phase II study in this indication underscore the significant therapeutic potential of ivonescimab in this difficult to treat patient population.

The ivonescimab regimen has demonstrated remarkable efficacy and excellent safety across multiple tumor types. The ongoing AK112-305/HARMONi-8A Phase III study targeting IO-resistant NSCLC is expected to offer a novel and highly effective treatment option for patients with IO-resistant NSCLC, in line Akesos ‘ ‘Immuno-2.0’ strategy.

As the world’s leading PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody, ivonescimab has achieved extensive population coverage for core indications in NSCLC and is positioned across multiple lines of treatment, with the potential to reshape the overall treatment landscape for advanced NSCLC.

Forward-Looking Statement of Akeso, Inc.

This announcement by Akeso, Inc. (9926.HK, “Akeso”) contains “forward-looking statements”. These statements reflect the current beliefs and expectations of Akeso’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any decision to purchase securities of Akeso. There can be no assurance that the drug candidate(s) indicated in this announcement or Akeso’s other pipeline candidates will obtain the required regulatory approvals or achieve commercial success. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in P.R.China, the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; Akeso’s ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the Akeso’s patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

Akeso does not undertake any obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

About Akeso

Akeso (HKEX: 9926.HK) is a leading biopharmaceutical company committed to the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of the world’s first or best-in-class innovative biological medicines. Founded in 2012, the company has created a unique integrated R&D innovation system with the comprehensive end-to-end drug development platform (ACE Platform) and bi-specific antibody drug development technology (Tetrabody) as the core, a GMP-compliant manufacturing system and a commercialization system with an advanced operation mode, and has gradually developed into a globally competitive biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative solutions. With fully integrated multi-functional platform, Akeso is internally working on a robust pipeline of over 50 innovative assets in the fields of cancer, autoimmune disease, inflammation, metabolic disease and other major diseases. Among them, 24 candidates have entered clinical trials (including 15 bispecific/multispecific antibodies and bispecific ADCs. Additionally, 7 new drugs are commercially available, and 2 new drugs with 2 new indications are under regulatory review for approval. Through efficient and breakthrough R&D innovation, Akeso always integrates superior global resources, develops the first-in-class and best-in-class new drugs, provides affordable therapeutic antibodies for patients worldwide, and continuously creates more commercial and social values to become a global leading biopharmaceutical enterprise.

For more information, please visit https://www.akesobio.com/en/about-us/corporate-profile/ and follow us on Linkedin.