Amcor to report fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year results

ZURICH, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year results for the three month and twelve month period ended 30 June 2025, before the US market opens on Thursday 14 August 2025.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 8.00am US Eastern Daylight Time / 10.00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time on Thursday 14 August 2025. For those wishing to participate in the call, please use the following dial-in numbers:

USA: 800 715 9871 (toll-free)

646 307 1963 (local)

Australia: 1800 519 630 (toll-free)

02 9133 7103 (local)

United Kingdom: 0800 358 0970 (toll-free)

020 3433 3846 (local)

Hong Kong: +852 3002 3410 (local)

Singapore: +65 3159 5133 (local)

All other countries: +1 646 307 1963 (this is not a toll-free number)

Conference ID 4169471

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor’s website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.

Those wishing to pre-register and access the webcast can do so following this link:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/139221249

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions across a variety of materials for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect products, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains. The Company offers a range of innovative, differentiating flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly recyclable, reusable, lighter weight and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2024, 41,000 Amcor people generated $13.6 billion in annual sales from operations that span 212 locations in 40 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I YouTube