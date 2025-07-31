Eddid Financial Granted SFC Approval to Upgrade In-Kind Subscription/Redemption Mechanism for Digital Asset spot ETFs

HONG KONG, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Eddid Financial (“the Group”) announced that its subsidiary, Eddid Securities and Futures(“ESFL”), has received approval from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (“SFC”) to upgrade its in-kind subscription and redemption mechanism for digital asset spot ETFs. This enhancement allows clients to directly subscribe to or redeem Bitcoin and Ether spot ETFs using cryptocurrencies via their Eddid ONE Virtual Asset Account. Without the need to create a separate virtual asset trading platform account, operational efficiency and user experience are significantly enhanced.

The Group’s bespoke virtual asset account system will be seamlessly integrated with the SFC’s robust regulatory framework, enabling investors to conveniently transact relevant ETFs using cryptos. This upgrade substantially improves market flexibility and liquidity. The Group also offers margin financing services for virtual asset spot ETFs, allowing clients to leverage their ETF holdings to pursue investment strategies with greater agility.

ESFL was one of the first brokerages to receive a license uplift from the SFC in September 2023. Last year, it strengthened its position as a participating broker in Asia’s first Bitcoin spot ETFs and the world’s first Ethereum spot ETFs, while continuing to pioneer innovative tokenized Real-World Assets (RWA) solutions. With the rapid growing virtual asset market in Hong Kong, this upgrade is expected to deliver significant value to the market. The Group remains committed to driving Hong Kong’s evolution into a global hub for virtual asset finance, driven by its dual engines of innovation and compliance.