Ericsson expands 4G and 5G network equipment partnership with SoftBank Corp.

Ericsson to supply network equipment for SoftBank’s low, mid, and high bands

Ericsson will contribute to SoftBank’s 4G and 5G networks enhancement and expand further expansion of 5G Standalone coverage

STOCKHOLM, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has strengthened its partnership with Japan’s SoftBank Corp. (SoftBank) through a new commercial agreement covering 4G and 5G network products and solutions. Ericsson has been selected as one of the radio equipment vendors to enhance SoftBank’s networks. Ericsson will enhance SoftBank’s networks in the Hokkaido, Tohoku, Kanto, Hokuriku and Tokai regions, and parts of the Kansai region.

SoftBank’s 4G and 5G networks will be enhanced by utilizing products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System. Frequencies covered in the agreement include low, mid and high bands. Ericsson will assist SoftBank in expanding 5G Standalone coverage and supporting advanced automation and operational efficiency improvements with AI.

Hideyuki Tsukuda, Executive Vice President and CTO at SoftBank Corp., says: “SoftBank will promote network enhancement with a focus on 5G Standalone deployment and AI utilization, delivering an outstanding user experience for both enterprise and consumer customers in Japan. We are confident that adopting Ericsson’s advanced radio technology will further accelerate the enhancement of our network’s quality and operational efficiency with AI.”

Chafic Nassif, Head of Market Area North East Asia, Ericsson, says: “SoftBank has been at the forefront of connectivity engagement through every generation of mobility. As digitalization ramps up, Ericsson will work closely with SoftBank in our strengthened partnership to help drive its digital leadership ambitions through improved end-user experiences, AI and automation. This will also support SoftBank’s role in helping Japan to achieve its wider digital economy aims as a nation.”

Portfolio details

Ericsson will provide SoftBank with its latest radio access network (RAN) products, including the easy-to-install, lightweight Massive MIMO AIR 3255, which reduces energy consumption by up to 35 percent compared to previous models. The company will also deliver the energy-efficient, high-capacity, ultra-wideband AIR 6476.

Ericsson will also supply its latest generation RAN Compute (basebands), optimized for real-time AI execution. The RAN hardware and software utilizing Ericsson’s AI will enhance user experience, coverage, mobility and spectrum efficiency, and reduce energy consumption.

Ericsson’s RAN Compute, powered by Ericsson Silicon and the Many-Core Architecture (EMCA), enhances data storage and parallel processing capabilities. This enables real-time AI execution in the baseband, making AI deployment easier and more energy efficient.

