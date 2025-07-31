Expert Organization Celebrates Centennial – 100 Years of DEKRA: Safety in a Changing World

STUTTGART, Germany, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On 30th June, 2025, DEKRA celebrates its 100th anniversary – with a clear focus on the future. What began in 1925 with voluntary vehicle inspections is now a global expert organization for safety, sustainability, and digital trust. On its centennial, DEKRA reaffirms its commitment to tackling the major challenges of our time – in line with its anniversary motto: “Securing the Future.”

DEKRA was founded on June 30, 1925, in Berlin as the “Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein” (German Motor Vehicle Inspection Association) – at a time when the automobile was beginning to reshape the world. Its mission: voluntary technical inspections to bring safety to a new era of mobility. A century later, this initiative has evolved into a global expert organization with 48,000 employees in around 60 countries – all pursuing one clear goal: enabling safety and trust in a changing world.

What began in 1925 with vehicle inspections has grown into a comprehensive portfolio across mobility, industry, environment, and digital technologies. DEKRA tests both physical and digital products, processes, and systems. “Safety is not static – it evolves with the world we live in,” says CEO Stan Zurkiewicz. “Our task is to help shape key areas of transformation – mobility, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and sustainability – with expertise, responsibility, and foresight.”

Shaping Germany – Expanding Globally

DEKRA’s history is marked by constant progress. When periodic vehicle inspections became mandatory in Germany in 1951, DEKRA played a key role in their implementation. The 1960s and 1970s brought a focus on education and research, including the founding of DEKRA Akademie (1974), the Research and Development department (1968), and Accident Research (1978) – the latter with the aim of learning from data.

After German reunification, DEKRA took over responsibilities from the former East German vehicle authority and built a comprehensive inspection network in the new federal states. Shortly thereafter, the company entered international markets, including France, Spain, China, and the United States. Since then, DEKRA has pursued a globally focused strategy – while maintaining strong roots in its home market of Germany.

Read full version: https://www.dekra.com/en/100-years-of-dekra-safety-in-a-changing-world/

About DEKRA

For 100 years, DEKRA has been a trusted name in safety. Founded in 1925 with the original goal of improving road safety through vehicle inspections, DEKRA has grown to become the world’s largest independent, non-listed expert organization in the field of testing, inspection, and certification. Today, as a global partner, the company supports its customers with comprehensive services and solutions to drive safety and sustainability forward—fully aligned with DEKRA’s anniversary motto, “Securing the Future.” In 2024, DEKRA generated revenue of 4.3 billion euros. Around 48,000 employees are providing qualified and independent expert services in approximately 60 countries across five continents. DEKRA holds a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, placing it among the top 1% of the world’s most sustainable companies.