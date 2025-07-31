HERALDING A REFINED NEW STANDARD IN COLLAGEN AESTHETICS

Inside the exclusive launch of Deusaderm LIDO by Sunmax

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sunmax Biotechnology renowned for its collagen-based medical aesthetic solutions has officially debuted Deusaderm LIDO in Malaysia, ushering in a new era of injectable collagen innovation in Southeast Asia.



Sunmax Biotechnology launches Deusaderm LIDO in Malaysia, marking a new chapter in injectable collagen innovation for Southeast Asia. From left to right: Dr. Wu Hsun Pai (Taiwan), Dr Yang Shih An (Taiwan), Dr Chen Hsien-Shen (Taiwan), Mr. Lin Ming-Yi, CEO of Sunmax Biotech, Mr. Magnet Lin, Chairman of Sunmax Biotech, Mr. Ryan Ng, CEO of Vanguard Aesthetics, Prof. Li Yuan Hong (China), Dr. Lim Ting Song (Malaysia), Dr. Ewen Chee (Singapore), and Dr. Irene Gaile Robredo-Vitas (Philippines)

The occasion, an embodiment of Sunmax’s proprietary biotechnology and its deepening commitment to raising aesthetic standards in the region, featured a symposium that gathered some of Southeast Asia’s most respected medical professionals, beauty insiders, and key opinion leaders.

At the heart of the event was Deusaderm LIDO, a highly purified and biocompatible collagen injectable. Developed using Sunmax’s patented purification technology, Deusaderm LIDO closely mimics human collagen with a 99% structural similarity. Its dual-action benefits, immediate skin revitalization and long-term stimulation of Type I and III collagen present a refined solution for facial and periorbital rejuvenation. The formula aligns with the growing demand among discerning clients for natural, high-efficacy treatments that require zero downtime.

On hand to welcome guests were Sunmax Chairman, Mr. Magnet Lin and CEO, Mr. Lin Ming-Yi, who warmly introduced the evening’s programme.

“After 24 years of research and refinement, Sunmax continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible with the purest, highest quality medical-grade collagen. The Malaysia market has been eagerly anticipating this moment and is ready for a new standard in regenerative aesthetics built with clinical integrity and global trust. Our efforts have even been recognised and endorsed by experts around the world,” said Mr. Lin Ming-Yi, CEO of Sunmax Biotechnology.

Anchoring the symposium was a distinguished panel of international experts, each bringing insights shaped by years of hands-on experience with collagen-based treatments. The session opened with Malaysia’s Dr. Lim Ting Song, who delivered a comprehensive overview of collagen mechanisms and introduced the scientific foundations behind Deusaderm LIDO.

Dr. Irene Gaile Robredo-Vitas of the Philippines followed with clinical strategies for periorbital rejuvenation across diverse skin types. Representing Taiwan, Dr. Wu Hsun Pai offered a comparative analysis of Sunmax collagen versus traditional fillers, highlighting its advantages in both efficacy and safety. Singapore’s Dr. Ewen Chee explored its role in enhancing skin quality and managing melasma.

Concluding the series was Professor Li Yuan Hong from China, who delivered a focused session on mitigating Facial Overfill Syndrome (FOS), further underscoring the safety, precision, and versatility of Sunmax’s collagen platform.

A subsequent panel discussion delved deeper into patient outcomes and real-world applications, including long-term safety considerations and offering guests a rare opportunity to engage directly with top-tier clinicians. The event also marked a milestone in local expertise development, with selected Malaysian physicians officially appointed as certified trainers in Sunmax collagen injection.

To honor cross-border collaboration and professional contributions, Certificates of Appreciation were presented to the international trainers and speakers in recognition of their invaluable support in sharing clinical expertise and advancing collagen education across regions. In addition, Certificates of Trainer were awarded to selected Malaysian physicians, officially recognizing them as certified trainers in Deusaderm clinical practice and marking a key milestone in developing local collagen injection expertise.

The evening culminated with a video segment featuring prominent Malaysian influencers who shared their personal experiences with Deusaderm LIDO. Their testimonials highlighted the product’s instant brightening effect, natural-looking results, and zero downtime plus offering authentic, first-hand perspectives on treatment outcomes.

As the event drew to a close, guests were offered a glimpse into the evolving future of aesthetic care. With Deusaderm LIDO, Sunmax is redefining regenerative beauty that is natural, nuanced, and rooted in decades of scientific innovation. Through its partnership with Vanguard Aesthetics and the appointment of local clinical trainers, Sunmax reinforces its commitment to advancing Malaysia’s medical aesthetics landscape and the wider Southeast Asia region.

As demand rises for high-performance, minimally invasive treatments, Deusaderm LIDO stands out as the collagen solution of choice for practitioners and patients seeking results that are as refined as they are real.

MDAR Registration Number: GD7291924-175538