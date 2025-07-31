MetroTrans 2025: Premier Global Hub for Rail Transit Innovation and Collaboration

QINGDAO, China, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — According to China Association of Metros (CAMET), by the end of 2024, 58 mainland Chinese cities operated urban rail transit (361 lines, 12,160.77 km), with annual ridership exceeding 30 billion trips. And 44 cities had 5,833.04 km under construction, with cumulative approved investment hitting 4.49 trillion CNY. China has accumulated rich experience in smartization, greenization, and integration, emerging as an important partner in international cooperation.

As the most influential trade fair in urban rail transit sector in the world, the 2025 China International Metro Transit Exhibition (MetroTrans 2025) will be held in Qingdao, China, from September 18 to 20. MetroTrans 2025 will present a vital opportunity for global professional audiences to gain insight into China’s rail transit industry and connect with resources for global cooperation, serving as a new hub for international rail transit collaboration.



Scene of MetroTrans 2024

Organized by CAMET, MetroTrans 2025 will convene under the theme – “Innovation Drives Breakthrough, Advancing into a New Era of Urban Rail.” The event will feature an 80,000sqm exhibition space, with seven professional exhibition areas and four thematic pavilions. These cover multiple fields, including vehicle systems and equipment supply chains, signal communication systems, IT technology and AI, infrastructure and engineering construction, operation and management services, and the integration of low-altitude economy with urban rail transit.

Over 500 global leading enterprises will showcase cutting-edge achievements. Including urban rail operators such as Shanghai Metro, Nanjing Metro, Beijing Infrastructure Investment Co. (BII), Guangzhou Metro, Chongqing Rail Transit, Shenzhen Metro, Beijing Subway, Qingdao Metro, Jinan Rail Transit, Wuxi Metro, Hangzhou Metro, MTR (Hong Kong), Tianjin Rail Transit, etc. Global rail industry giants set to exhibit include CRRC, CRSC, CREC, Siemens Mobility, Alstom and Knorr-Bremse, etc. Visitors will gain firsthand access to the most advanced technologies, products, and integrated solutions spanning the entire global rail supply chain.

A rich concurrent program will feature:

CAMET Forum: Bringing together global industry leaders, policymakers, academicians, experts, and supply chain executives for in-depth discussions (hybrid format) on critical development topics, fostering collaboration.

The 2 nd China Metro Transit High-Tech Fair: Spotlighting cutting-edge industry innovations.

China Metro Transit High-Tech Fair: Spotlighting cutting-edge industry innovations. The 2 nd China Metro Transit Science Popularization Exhibition: Showcasing the history of urban rail development and engaging educational exhibits.

China Metro Transit Science Popularization Exhibition: Showcasing the history of urban rail development and engaging educational exhibits. ASEAN Rail Transit Cooperation Matchmaking Session:” Facilitating targeted business connections between Chinese suppliers and ASEAN market needs.

Over 20 additional seminars, workshops, and networking events: Creating a dynamic carnival atmosphere for all attendees.

MetroTrans 2025 is the perfect platform for global enterprises and professionals to engage in China’s rail transit market, or establish industrial partnerships. We invite the global rail transit community to join us at MetroTrans 2025 in Qingdao, to discover unparalleled opportunities and shape the future of urban rail mobility together.

Contacts:

Ding Qiao: dingqiao@railvision.cn

Jing Jing: jingjing@railvision.cn