HONG KONG, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — JCDecaux Transport, the exclusive operator of MTR* and Airport Express advertising, is excited to co-launch the “5G Summer Thrill” outdoor advertising promotion, adding vibrancy to this summer. This new online interactive live-streaming event transcends geographical boundaries for both advertisers and MTR passengers, marking a new chapter in outdoor advertising by creating real-time interactive entertainment hotspots and capturing memorable moments.



MTR* and Airport Express Advertising Presents “5G Summer Thrill” Leveraging Upgraded 5G Golden Spectrum for Enhanced Real-Time Interaction delivering Exclusive Outdoor Advertising Impact

Opening a New Chapter in Outdoor Advertising: Interactive Opportunities from 5G Upgrades

5G Golden Spectrum has been added to nine MTR stations to enhance passenger experience. The upgrade of the mobile network allows passengers to enjoy a seamless internet experience, whether they are watching live broadcasts, browsing videos, or engaging in social interactions, even during peak hours.

Organized by MTR Advertising and managed by JCDecaux Transport, the “5G Summer Thrill” event shines at Hong Kong, Causeway Bay, and Tsim Sha Tsui stations. It features a series of interactive live-streaming events on iconic digital display screens to break boundaries, experience memorable moments, and feel the speed.The advantages of the upgraded 5G Golden Spectrum include:

Ultra-Fast Internet: Passengers can enjoy seamless, high-speed real-time interactive live streaming

Ultra-Low Latency: Smoother gaming and interactive experience, ensuring passengers do not miss any exciting moments

Robust and Stable Network Capacity: Stable signals even during peak network usage

Upgraded 5G: Enhancing Real-Time Interaction for Advertisers and MTR Passengers

The enhanced mobile network has made station digital advertising more engaging and diverse, providing advertisers with a more interactive and immediate outdoor advertising platform. This advancement enables advertisers to deliver timely information to their target audience, maximizing advertising effectiveness. Advertisers can break geographical boundaries, interact with consumers in real-time, and enhance brand reach and freshness, thereby increasing the overall effectiveness of their campaigns.

Ms. Shirley Chan, Managing Director of JCDecaux Transport Hong Kong & Macau, stated, “We are thrilled to showcase the innovative efficiency and interactive experience of MTR* and Airport Express advertising. This event not only integrates a comprehensive online and offline promotional strategy but also leverages the upgraded 5G Golden Spectrum to enhance the fluidity and interactivity of advertising. By creating impactful large-scale outdoor advertising solutions, we precisely engage with target audiences and facilitate real-time interactions, boosting brand participation. We are grateful for MTR’s support and guidance, which allows JCDecaux Transport to deliver an extraordinary interactive live-streaming experience to our advertising clients, enhancing brand exposure and offering rich promotional experiences to the citizens of Hong Kong. We look forward to the powerful advertising impact this campaign will generate!”

Experience “5G Summer Thrill “: Event Schedule and Participation Details

The “5G Summer Thrill” offers a variety of exciting programs from July to August 2025, enabling passengers to enjoy smart travel interactions powered by the upgraded 5G Golden Spectrum!

Event Advertiser Date Time Location “Chasing Dreams: Professional Future” Diploma Exam Results Seminar and Workshop 2025 VTC and Hong Kong Youth Association July 5 1:45 – 3:30 PM Hong Kong Conrad Hotel International Education Fair 2025 Amber Education July 16 2:30 – 3:00 PM JW Marriott Hotel, Hong Kong YUTAKANA Bountiful Life Special Share YUTAKANA Bountiful Life July 26 8:00 – 8:30 PM Live Stream Arsenal vs. Tottenham – MTR Station Cheer and Support Interactive Live Stream 健絡通 July 31 To Be Determined Kai Tak Sports Park Main Venue

Please register early for your exclusive event code at: https://www.live5gsummerthrillmtr.com/tc and retain your e-ticket and reference number for entry to the event or to redeem benefits.

Inquiries: 3333 8765 | Email: hk.gameinfo@jcdecaux.com

Event Highlights

The second interactive live-streaming event on July 16 attracted many passengers, creating a lively atmosphere as MTR commuters paused to enjoy the live broadcast and participate in interactions. Many attendees expressed high interest in the event and actively engaged in various interactive segments, enabling real-time communication with brands. This not only added excitement to their daily commutes but also provided advertisers with direct access to their target audience.

To celebrate the successful launch of “5G Summer Thrill,” a simple yet grand photo opportunity and interactive sharing session were arranged during the second event, where representatives from MTR, the four major mobile network operators, and advertising management gathered to discuss how mobile network enhancements can leverage MTR advertising advantages.

The day was filled with surprises, and the enthusiastic response from passengers added vibrant colors to the “5G Summer Thrill” event, showcasing the potential for innovative experiences in future travel. We look forward to continuing to deliver exciting interactive streams in future events, ensuring every passenger is part of this grand occasion.

JCDecaux eagerly anticipates exploring the endless possibilities and surprises brought by the 5G interactive experience with passengers and advertisers this summer, creating a unique MTR travel experience and contributing to the development of Hong Kong as a smart city.

For more information about the MTR* advertising campaign, please contact media inquiries:

JCDecaux Transport

Rita Yeung

Tel.: 3960 3386 / 9781 0017

Email: rita.yeung@jcdecaux.com

About JCDecaux Transport

JCDecaux Transport is the main subsidiary of the JCDecaux Group, the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide. Established since 1976, JCDecaux Transport is the No.1 outdoor advertising company in Hong Kong, the market leader and pioneer of the outdoor advertising industry. Currently managing the advertising sales concessions of MTR* and Airport Express for up to 49 years. The company also operates the advertising concessions for Hong Kong International Airport, Macau International Airport and Pacific Place Passages.

