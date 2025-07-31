OSOME AND ASPIRE EMPOWER FOUNDERS TO RECLAIM TIME WITH TECH-DRIVEN INNOVATION

– Reduce Weekly Business Pain Points by Up to 6 Hours –

HONG KONG and SINGAPORE, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital business solutions provider Osome and Aspire , a leading all-in-one finance platform for modern businesses, have deepened their partnership to help entrepreneurs in Singapore and Hong Kong save time and reduce repetitive financial admin. Through Aspire’s bank integration now available on Osome’s AI-enabled all-in-one platform, founders can automate key finance workflows to optimise time and resources for higher-value work.

Companies often spend six hours weekly on accounting and reconciliation tasks[1] as traditional reconciliations are time- and resource-heavy, involving manual downloads of bank statements, data extraction from the statements, and matching transactions across multiple systems. Through Aspire’s bank integration capability, businesses data extraction from bank accounts into Osome’s platform is automated, enabling businesses to simplify and accelerate the reconciliation process, significantly reducing human error and closing their books with ease.

“Osome exists to give entrepreneurs back what matters most – their time,” said Catherine Doherty, Head of Partnerships at Osome. “Our partnership with Aspire reflects our commitment to simplifying business ownership and helping founders build something meaningful.” Automation and improvements in key financial processes can help to reduce costs by 35% to 46%[2].

Over the past two months, the adoption of Aspire’s bank feed integration among Osome customers has surged by 43%, signalling a rapid recognition of the operational value and time-saving potential of this seamless connection.

“A 43% surge in adoption in just two months speaks volumes,” said Andrea Baronchelli, CEO and Co-Founder of Aspire. “Founders are hungry for solutions that save time and reduce friction. Our integration with Osome gives them real-time visibility, faster reconciliation, and fewer manual headaches.”

Aspire and Osome will jointly initiate community and educational outreach activities for founders, startups, and SMEs in both cities. The integrated experience for founders starts at https://osome.com/sg/aspire/ .

About Osome

Osome was founded to empower entrepreneurs to accelerate positive change by reducing their administrative burden. Since 2017, it has helped founders advance their missions with AI-enabled digital solutions and expert local guidance through services like incorporation, secretarial support, accounting, payroll, and tax compliance. Active in top financial markets such as Hong Kong, London, and Singapore, Osome continuously adapts to modern entrepreneurs’ needs by partnering with leading fintech firms. To date, Osome has assisted over 30,000 companies in processing more than 1 million bookkeeping transactions, totalling over US$5.6 billion in value. Learn more about Osome at www.osome.com/

About Aspire

Aspire is the all-in-one finance platform for modern businesses globally, helping over 50,000 companies save time and money with international payments, treasury, expense, payable, and receivable management solutions – accessible via a single, user-friendly account.

Headquartered in Singapore, Aspire has 600+ employees across nine countries, clients in 30+ markets and is backed by global top tier VCs, including Sequoia, Lightspeed, Y-Combinator, Tencent and PayPal. In 2023, Aspire closed an oversubscribed US$100M Series C round and announced that it has achieved profitability.