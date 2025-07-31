TmaxSoft Empowers OK Bank Indonesia’s Digital Onboarding with AnyLink: An Integrated Interface for Internal-External Connectivity

GYEONGGI-DO, South Korea, August 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TmaxSoft announced on July 31st that it will provide its integrated interface solution, AnyLink, to OK Bank Indonesia, the Indonesian subsidiary of OK Financial Group.



Corporate Identities of TmaxSoft and OK Bank Indonesia

Expanding globally, focusing on Southeast Asia and Japan, TmaxSoft won the project by thoroughly analyzing customer needs, considering the state of the Indonesian market and digital strategies, and conducting sales activities optimized for the local market.

OK Bank Indonesia is a commercial bank with its business network all across Indonesia, growing based on a portfolio centered on ICT-enabled financial services, global retail, and financial products for small and medium-sized enterprises. It has been expanding its business scope to digital payment services and is on its way to advancing mobile banking by integrating various digital capabilities.

Over the next seven months, TmaxSoft will carry out the project and work on integrating with major external systems and establishing internal business channels to enhance mobile banking. This effort is part of TmaxSoft’s support for creating a seamless digital onboarding environment at OK Bank Indonesia.

AnyLink, the solution adopted for this project, ensures efficient and stable integration across enterprise data, applications, and internal and external channels. It offers end-to-end strengths by providing comprehensive interfaces such as FEP, EAI, and MCI, plus cloud auto scaling, user-friendly development tools, and prompt maintenance and failure response support.

Backed by a strong track record across leading financial institutions, public sectors, and enterprises, AnyLink continues to prove its reliability and performance. In 2023, AnyLink created a new success story through Shinhan Bank’s next-generation project ‘The NEXT’ to develop a new external system, demonstrating its capabilities in critical and sensitive financial systems. In addition, it achieved successful business outcomes by optimizing Shinhan Bank Japan, SBJ DNX’s banking system for digital infrastructure.

Upon completing this project, TmaxSoft will initiate a follow-up effort to expand interface and channel capabilities for OK Bank Indonesia, while exploring new opportunities to strengthen OK Financial Group’s digital finance competitiveness.

Additionally, TmaxSoft aims to accelerate its digital transformation (DX) business across Southeast Asia, North America, and Japan, with the strategic ambition of becoming a top 10 global software leader. TmaxSoft is actively pursuing strategic partnerships in sales, technology, and infrastructure, leveraging its comprehensive portfolio of middleware, mainframe modernization, interface, and framework solutions.

“Organizations seeking to improve their competitiveness through advanced systems and services prefer solutions with robust customer references, reliable technologies, and guaranteed services and functionalities,” said Hyongyong Lee, CEO of TmaxSoft. “We will strengthen the core elements of this project, integrated solutions and comprehensive services, by addressing customer pain points and will accelerate growth into a global software company.”

About TmaxSoft

TmaxSoft is a global software company offering enterprise solutions in middleware, interface, and legacy modernization. Focused on high performance and secure architecture, TmaxSoft empowers organizations to accelerate digital transformation. Visit www.tmaxsoft.com for more information.

Contact: pr@tmaxsoft.com (TmaxSoft PR Team)

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/tmaxsoft_x_ok_bank_indonesia.jpg