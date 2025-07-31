Tongyu Launches “Satellite-Ship-Terminal” Integrated Maritime Solution, Ushering in New Era of Smart Maritime

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tongyu Communication , a global leader in communication infrastructure, today unveiled its next-generation Integrated Maritime Communication Solution at Indonesia International Maritime Exhibition (INAMARINE 2025). This industry-first “satellite-ship-terminal” ecosystem integrates shipborne satcom-on-the-move (SOTM), MacroWiFi intelligent mesh networking, high-performance satellite antennas, and portable terminals through converged space-ground and air-sea architecture, delivering end-to-end intelligent connectivity for global shipping.

Solution Highlights:

Intelligent SOTM System

Features proprietary phased-array terminal enabling seamless LEO/GEO satellite handover, Maintains uninterrupted broadband connectivity during transoceanic voyages

Maritime MacroWiFi Solution

Hybrid “satellite backhaul + shipborne access” architecture supports 2km-range transmission & 200+ concurrent connections, while ensuring efficient bandwidth distribution for seamless connectivity

1.2m Ku-Band Satellite Antenna

Delivers over 99% signal stability in hurricane-force winds, ensuring precise signal tracking even during extreme weather events

Portable Terminal

1.2kg ultra-light design with 3-minute rapid deployment, meets emergency communication needs in distress scenarios

The solution leverages advanced Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Geostationary Orbit (GEO) satellite technologies with high-performance shipborne terminals to achieve seamless global maritime coverage. Vessels operating in open oceans, offshore platforms, or congested ports gain stable high-speed connectivity for navigation management, HD monitoring, mission-critical data transmission, and life-saving distress communications.

“This represents not just technological advancement, but a fundamental paradigm shift.” stated Winnie Wu, Vice President of Tongyu. “By solving maritime’s three core pain points — continuity, cooperativity, and emergency response capability — our integrated SOTM and MacroWiFi delivers all-weather, ultra-reliable smart connectivity for the global maritime industry.”

Looking forward, Tongyu will accelerate 6G pre-research and integrated space-air-ground-sea technology development, driving various implementation of full-domain communication solutions. Through strategic collaboration with key partners including telecom operators and integrators, we are committed to extending cutting-edge digital connectivity to global users, collectively shaping a safer, smarter, and more sustainable communications future.

About Tongyu Communication

Founded in 1996, Tongyu Communication Inc. (Stock code: 002792.SZ) is a global leader in communication infrastructure. Specializing in R&D and manufacturing of mobile BS antenna systems, RF components, satcom payloads and terminals, and optical transceivers, the company holds over 1,000 patents in base station antennas and satellite communications. With products deployed across 100+ countries, Tongyu operates 10+ branches and 3 manufacturing bases worldwide, delivering end-to-end solutions from terrestrial to space networks.

