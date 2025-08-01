AEON Bank and foodpanda Embark on a Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth and Create Value for Customers, Riders and Merchants

CEO of AEON Bank, YM Raja Paduka Teh Maimunah and Managing Director of foodpanda Malaysia, Tan Ming Luk signed the MoU that outlines the strategic partnership

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 August 2025 – AEON Bank (M) Berhad, Malaysia’s first Islamic digital bank has officially entered into a strategic partnership with foodpanda Malaysia, the country’s leading online food and grocery delivery platform. This business-to-business (B2B) collaboration aims to increase digital banking adoption among their combined stakeholders and empower Malaysia’s gig economy through innovative fintech solutions, while simultaneously promoting financial inclusion.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between AEON Bank and foodpanda Malaysia outlines a broad scope of collaboration, including customer acquisition, digital financing, joint campaigns and value-added services for their wider ecosystem of customers, riders, merchants and business partners.

YM Raja Datin Paduka Teh Maimunah Raja Abdul Aziz, Chief Executive Officer of AEON Bank stated, “This strategic partnership with foodpanda marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for AEON Bank. We look forward to providing value to foodpanda riders and merchants by enabling access to digital banking, rewards programmes and services that elevate their experience. By optimising foodpanda’s expansive network and connecting it with AEON Bank’s Shariah-compliant products and AEON Points loyalty programme, we aim to deliver meaningful impacts to the target segments — particularly gig workers and MSMEs — while driving growth and engagement.”

This partnership is strategically positioned to contribute to Malaysia’s rapidly growing food delivery and online grocery sector, where user penetration is expected to reach 34.2% in 2025 and over 14.5 million users by 2030 .

“We are thrilled to join forces with AEON Bank to create real, tangible benefits for everyone in the foodpanda community. For our riders, this partnership goes beyond deliveries — it enables access to tech-driven financial support, microfinancing and financial literacy programmes that can improve their livelihoods. Meanwhile, our merchant partners will have greater opportunities to grow their businesses faster with targeted campaigns and financing solutions to scale their operations. And for our customers, they can expect more value and convenience with exclusive rewards and easier access to AEON’s retail ecosystem. This partnership is more than just a commercial collaboration — it’s about empowering riders, accelerating merchant growth and making every customer experience even more rewarding,” said Tan Ming Luk, Managing Director of foodpanda Malaysia.

Various key programmes will be introduced as part of this collaboration, including co-branding engagement featuring the two mascots; AEON Bank’s Neko and foodpanda’s Pau-Pau. Several initiatives currently in the pipeline are:

For Riders

A joint programme to support delivery riders in enhancing their mobility and livelihood, including access to AEON Bank’s digital banking offering, financial tools and essential work resources, such as microfinancing for devices and motorcycle purchases

Financial literacy initiative to expand outreach and financial empowerment among the riders

For Merchant Partners

Targeted campaigns with AEON Bank for foodpanda’s merchants

Financial solutions for merchants through the AEON Bank to Business (AB2B) Programme and financing for wholesale purchases, enabling inventory expansion and business growth

For Customers

Special rewards and promotions for customers, while adding value to their foodpanda orders

Expanded access across the AEON retail ecosystem, hence allowing customers to purchase groceries online beyond just AEON MaxValu Prime, thereby increasing convenience.

This alliance between AEON Bank and foodpanda Malaysia highlights a shared commitment towards improving the financial well being of the thriving community, driving innovation and supporting Malaysia’s socioeconomic development through digital inclusion. Both brands will leverage each other’s strength, aligned with a strategic mission to provide value based, customer-centric digital financial solutions that will deliver dynamic growth.

About AEON Bank (M) Berhad

AEON Bank (M) Berhad is Malaysia’s first Islamic digital bank, licensed and regulated by Bank Negara Malaysia and the Ministry of Finance. Officially launched on 26 May 2024, we currently offer a suite of Shariah-compliant Personal Banking solutions, such as deposit Savings Account-i, AEON Bank x Visa Debit Card-i, Personal Financing-i, Term Deposit-i, Savings Pots, budgeting tools and a range of digital payment services with strategic partners and merchants, including DuitNow QR, utility bill payments, as well as Neko Missions – Malaysia’s first digital banking interactive rewards programme. In 2025, AEON Bank Biz would also be introduced for local entrepreneurs and MSMEs.

Being part of the AEON Group conglomerate, AEON Bank (M) Berhad is equally held by AEON Financial Service Co. Ltd. (AFS Japan) and AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad (ACSM). AFS Japan is a comprehensive financial group with roots in the retail sector which operates in Japan and 10 countries across Asia and it is responsible for the AEON Group’s financial services business. AEON Group is a pure holding company that comprises eight core businesses and it has continuously been generating balanced growth and is Japan’s largest retail group.

AEON Group Malaysia consists of several entities, namely, AEON Co. (M) Bhd, AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad, AEON Bank (M) Berhad, AEON BiG (M) Sdn Bhd, AEON Fantasy (M) Sdn Bhd, AEON Delight (M) Sdn Bhd, AEON Global Supply Chain Sdn Bhd and Malaysian AEON Foundation (MAF). AEON Group has been a recognizable household brand with more than 200 years of history and evolution in Japan since the Edo era, along with 4 decades of growth in Malaysia, providing consumers with daily financial solutions and diversified retail convenience.

Our cloud native agility and AI optimisation, combined with the strength of our Shariah DNA, Malaysian roots and Japanese heritage are our distinguishing factors, while the integration with the AEON ecosystem gives us a competitive advantage of being the only bank in Malaysia with its own nationwide retail network. On top of that, AEON Points loyalty programme offers customers value-added benefits and meaningful rewards, as the AEON Points can be redeemed into cash value, deposited directly into customers’ AEON Bank Savings Account-i.

AEON Bank (M) Berhad is committed to provide accessible financial solutions for Malaysians. We aim to empower the community in pursuing their financial aspirations and achieve economic independence, hence fostering a more inclusive financial future for all. We will continue to create smiles, connect hearts, as well as contribute towards the Islamic banking development in the region and the nation’s fintech digital economy.

foodpanda Malaysia

foodpanda is a leading on-demand delivery platform in Asia dedicated to bringing consumers a wide range of food, groceries and more, quickly and conveniently. Powered by technology and operational excellence, foodpanda is spearheading the growth of quick-commerce (q-commerce) across the region with its network of retail partners, as well as pandamart cloud stores to provide more on-demand options beyond the millions of food delivery options. foodpanda operates across 10 markets in Asia Pacific – Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Pakistan, Taiwan, Philippines, Bangladesh, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar. foodpanda is a subsidiary of Delivery Hero, a global leader of the food delivery industry. For more information, visit www.foodpanda.com.