HONORING OUR PAST,

CELEBRATING OUR PRESENT,

INSPIRING OUR FUTURE.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A spectacular evening of legacy, leadership, and limitless vision unfolded at The BrandLaureate 20th Anniversary Special Limited Edition BESTBRANDS Awards 2025, held at the iconic Shangri-La, Singapore. This historic celebration marked two decades of branding excellence by honoring brands that pioneered transformative beginnings, drove today’s industry standards, and are setting the course for tomorrow’s innovations.



Honoring our Past, Celebrating our Present, Inspiring our Future with The BrandLaureate 20th Anniversary Special Limited Edition BESTBRANDS Awards 2025.

The ceremony served as a powerful tribute to the global branding journey, celebrating bold ideas, enduring values, and the transformative influence of brands worldwide. With the theme “Honoring our Past, Celebrating our Present, Inspiring our Future,” the evening highlighted branding’s transformative power across industries, borders, and generations.

More than just a celebration of The BrandLaureate’s 20th Anniversary, this award is a tribute to the extraordinary journeys of the brands that have grown alongside us. The atmosphere was filled with reverence, nostalgia, and reflection, as each accolade became a reminder of bold beginnings, visionary pursuits, and milestones achieved through resilience and purpose. From humble origins to global prominence, these brands exemplify what it means to lead with heart, evolve with intention, and leave behind legacies that transcend generations. Branding, as told through their stories, is not merely a strategy, it is the spirit of perseverance, the language of leadership, and the symbol of enduring impact.

Held in one of Asia’s most vibrant economic and innovation hubs, the ceremony underscored Singapore’s strategic relevance as a beacon of global enterprise. Celebrated for its culture of excellence, forward-thinking leadership, and dynamic business landscape, Singapore embodies the very spirit of branding that The BrandLaureate champions. Hosting this milestone event in the heart of Southeast Asia highlights the region’s growing influence on the global brandscape and pays tribute to a city that mirrors the values of vision, innovation, and impact.

In his inspiring address, The Honorable President Emeritus Prof. Dr. KKJohan, World President of The BrandLaureate, urged recipients to reflect on their brand journey and embrace the future with bold vision.

“Honoring our Past, Celebrating Our Present, Inspiring Our Future,“ he declared, as he reflected on the Foundation’s humble beginnings — from a blank sheet of paper to a global platform that has honored over 3,000 brands and 500 leaders across 80 countries.

On 23rd July 2025, The BrandLaureate proudly honored Madam Halimah Yacob, Former President of Singapore and current Chancellor of the Singapore University of Social Sciences, with The BrandLaureate Brand Icon Leadership Award 2025 – Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award, in recognition of her exemplary leadership and enduring contributions to the nation. In addition, Madam Halimah was inducted into The BrandLaureate Book of World Records 2025 with the record title: “The First Woman to Hold the Office of President in The Republic of Singapore (2017–2023).” The exclusive award presentation was held at Shangri-La, Singapore, where distinguished guests gathered to celebrate a legacy of courage, service, and purpose-driven leadership.

As the evening of celebration unfolded, The BrandLaureate 20th Anniversary Special Limited Edition BESTBRANDS Awards 2025 shone a spotlight on visionary brand leaders and pioneering businesses. These prestigious awards paid tribute to those who have demonstrated remarkable excellence, resilience, and transformative impact turning bold ideas into lasting legacies.

The Awards proudly celebrated a distinguished lineup of individuals and brands whose remarkable achievements have shaped industries and inspired generations. Among them, the recipients of The BrandLaureate Brand Icon Leadership Award 2025 stood out for their purpose-driven influence and global impact. Honorees include Prof. Datuk Jimmy Choo,OBE, Professor Wang Gungwu, Prof. Dr. Si-Hyung Lee, Prof. Ir. Ts. Dr. Chuah Joon Huang, Hajah Ida Riswana Idris, Professor Nancy Yuen, Tara Bhusan Dahal, and Nuseir Yassin (Nas Daily). Their journeys grounded in vision, innovation, and perseverance have transformed humble beginnings into global inspiration, truly embodying the spirit of brand leadership.

Cementing their remarkable achievements, several of these icons were also inducted into The BrandLaureate Book of World Records 2025. Professor Wang Gungwu was recognized as the Oldest Author to Write and Publish a Scholarly Book at age 95. Nas Daily received the title of First Creator to Complete 1,000 Daily One-Minute Videos, while Soh Wai Ching set the record for the Farthest Simulated Stair Climb in One Hour (Male) at 1.788km. Hon. Ky. Col. Prof. Dr. Edward Roy Krishnan was named the First Educationist to Establish Transnational Private Higher Education Pathways Across Three Continents. The Honorable President Emeritus, Prof. Dr. KKJohan, was also honoured as the First and Only Founder of The BrandLaureate Awards — the world’s most prestigious branding awards — and is widely recognised as The King of Branding and The King of Awards.

Also recognized were industry leaders whose vision and impact continue to shape their fields. Recipients of The BrandLaureate BrandLeadership Award 2025 include Dexter Allan, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Griffin Protection Integrated Security Pte. Ltd.(GPIS); Associate Professor, Surveyor Dr Eugene Seah, Chief Executive Officer of DLS Consultancy Pte Ltd; and Vijay K. Tirathrai, Managing Director of STS Capital Partners. YBhg Datuk Seri Mohd Shamil Ngoh Abdullah, Founder of Village Park Restaurant, and Katerina Delvina, Miss World Singapore 2025, were also honored for their outstanding contributions to brand excellence and cultural influence.

In recognition of longevity and brand resilience, The BrandLaureate 20th Anniversary Special Limited Edition BestBrands Award 2025, Singapore – Brand of The Year was presented to a distinguished group of leading companies, including Changi Airports International Pte Ltd, PropNex Realty, EMKAY Group, Great Eastern Takaful Berhad, Institut Jantung Negara (IJN), K.L. Airport Hotel Sdn Bhd (Sama-Sama Hotels KLIA), Tencent Cloud Singapore, Village Park, and Shangri-La Singapore. These brands have earned their status through decades of commitment, innovation, and trust.

Brands championing purpose and sustainability were honored with the The BrandLaureate 20th Anniversary Special Limited Edition BestBrands Award 2025, Singapore – Sustainable Brand, including Singlife, Alkanaah International Tours and Travel (Pte) Ltd, Andalusia Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, DLS Consultancy Pte Ltd, EcoWorld Pharm Co., Ltd, Enercon Asia Pte Ltd, G-Cove Technology Asia Pte Ltd, Gamalux Oils Sdn Bhd, Paradigm – REIT Management Sdn Bhd, Prisma Advertising, and Chambers Property Management Services Pte Ltd. These brands are redefining success by extending their impact beyond commerce into communities, sustainability, and responsible enterprise.

The celebration also spotlighted consumer-driven excellence through the The BrandLaureate 20th Anniversary Special Limited Edition BestBrands Award 2025, Singapore – Preferred Brand, presented to Bubbles O2 Sdn Bhd, JSP Wellness and Healthcare Sdn Bhd, Loamete (South Korea), Regency Specialist Hospital Sdn Bhd, Hello Billionaires Sdn Bhd (Brand: Toujours), Imagine Sdn Bhd and Lord’s Tailor. Each of these brands has built a trusted reputation through consistent quality, care, and consumer-first innovation, shaping better lifestyles and well-being for the communities they serve.

The event also included a monumental occasion as the European International University (EIU–Paris) officially conferred the title of “President Emeritus” upon Prof. Dr. KKJohan. Presented by EIU–Paris Vice Chancellor Hon. Ky. Col. Prof. Dr. Edward Roy Krishnan, this prestigious honor recognized Prof. Dr. KKJohan’s exceptional global leadership, dedication to education, and lifelong contribution to branding excellence, filling the atmosphere with pride. In his inspiring acceptance speech, The Honorable President Emeritus, Prof. Dr. KKJohan, left the audience with a powerful reminder:

“Dream boldly. Brand bravely. And always lead with purpose. Because in the end, we are not remembered for the titles we carry—but for the impact we leave behind.”

Further underscoring the event’s significance, The World Brands Foundation (TWBF) and EIU–Paris signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This strategic alliance embodies a shared vision for thought leadership, capacity building, and brand transformation through education, aiming to cultivate new brand leaders, promote research, and create accessible transnational learning opportunities. The MoU stands as a powerful symbol of collaboration and the boundless future of purposeful leadership.

The event concluded with a celebratory toast in honor of The BrandLaureate’s 20th Anniversary. As we reflect on this landmark celebration, The BrandLaureate 20th Anniversary Special Limited Edition BESTBRANDS Awards 2025 stands as a proud testament to the bold minds and brilliant brands that continue to shape the global branding landscape. Your achievements are not only a mark of excellence today, they are part of a lasting legacy that will echo far into the future.

“Honoring our Past, Celebrating our Present, Inspiring our Future”, this guiding theme reminds us that great brands are built over time, with vision forged through challenges and success earned through unwavering dedication. Each recipient honored tonight carries forward the spirit of this journey, turning milestones into momentum and stories into standards.

To all honorees, may your journey ahead continue to inspire the world. The past has laid the foundation, the present is your moment, and the future is yours to define.

About The World Brands Foundation (TWBF)

The World Brands Foundation (formerly known as the Asia Pacific Brands Foundation) is a non-profit branding foundation dedicated to promoting the importance of branding on a global scale. Established in 2005, the Foundation is led by World President Professor Dr. KKJohan, alongside a Board of Governors comprising esteemed industry captains and brand icons.

TWBF champions its mission to educate, elevate, and advocate the value of branding, firmly believing that “the brand is the business, and the business is the brand.” This encapsulates the Foundation’s philosophy on the critical role branding plays in today’s highly competitive business environment.

In 2006, TWBF launched The BrandLaureate BestBrands Awards—a prestigious mark of brand excellence that honours outstanding brands across various industries. These award-winning brands are recognized for their strategic brilliance, innovation, and exemplary brand leadership. Following its success, TWBF curated a series of specialized awards, including: The BrandLaureate SMEs BestBrands Awards, The BrandLaureate Brand ICON Leadership Awards, The BrandLaureate World Halal BestBrands Awards, The BrandLaureate DigiTech BestBrands Awards and several others over the years.

To date, over 3,000 brands and more than 500 international brand personalities—including statesmen, Nobel Laureates, corporate leaders, academicians, celebrities, and athletes—have been honoured through The BrandLaureate.

TWBF’s global footprint began expanding in 2017 with the BrandLaureate Special Edition Awards in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, followed by events in Singapore and Hanoi in 2018, and Singapore and Shenzhen, China in 2019. Strengthening its international presence further, 11 country presidents were appointed to represent Australia, Brunei, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

In line with its vision to establish a stronger global presence, Singapore was officially named the headquarters of TWBF and The BrandLaureate. The BrandLaureate International Pte Ltd was registered in September 2024, and the inaugural BrandLaureate Brand of the Year Awards Singapore was held on February 25, 2025.

Today, The BrandLaureate BestBrands Awards stands as a beacon of inspiration, motivating brands and individuals to lead with purpose, integrity, and vision. In addition to its awards, TWBF runs corporate education programs including Certification in Brand Management and Brand Leadership to further empower professionals.

With the world’s first Brand Gallery featuring over 400 international brand personalities, TWBF continues to push boundaries, serving as a dynamic global force in branding, and inspiring brands to achieve excellence and distinction on the world stage.