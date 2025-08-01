New Force in Vaccine National Team: NHRI Spin-off ‘TaiU’ Completes US$2M Seed Round Led by MVL Seed Fund

TAIPEI, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Taiwan Universe BioMedicine (TaiU), a startup spun off from the National Health Research Institutes (NHRI), today announced the completion of a NT$60 million (approx.US$2 million) seed funding round with assistance from Mosaic Venture Lab (MVL). The round, led by Mosaic Seed Fund, also secured a matching investment from the National Development Fund, supported by the SMESA, MOEA, and the NiEA.



TaiU will fully accelerate the development of its product lines – bivalent enterovirus vaccine and a seasonal influenza VLP vaccine, towards clinical trials.

Founder and CEO Dr. Min-hsi Lee stated that TaiU’s two main product lines are advancing concurrently. Its lead product, a bivalent enterovirus vaccine, is in joint venture discussions with Vietnam’s largest pharmacy chain, vaccination center chain, and a CDMO. The second, a seasonal influenza Virus-Like Particle (VLP) vaccine, is gaining international attention for its ability to rapidly respond to viral mutations. This potential has attracted a major international pharmaceutical firm for discussions, while domestic MOUs with adjuvant biotech companies are creating powerful synergies to target the hundred-billion-dollar global vaccine market.

Company advisors affirmed its strategy. Dr. Mei-shang Ho, Chairperson of the Taiwan Association for Vaccine Industry (TAVI), noted, “VLP platform technology shortens development timelines. Its high safety and efficacy represent the future of next-generation vaccines and provide a solid foundation for Taiwan to meet the challenges of emerging infectious diseases.”

Professor Peter Chang, a former member of the Control Yuan with experience in vaccine investigations, added, “TaiU successfully links the ‘R&D National Team’ and the ‘Industry National Team,’ demonstrating how Taiwan can build a world-class biomedical industry ecosystem and is a crucial step in proactively expanding Taiwan’s public health and medical strength.”

Johnny Yu, TAVI Vice Chairperson and Managing Director at MVL, concluded, “Taiwan needs more innovative companies like TaiU with flexible, collaborative business models to fill critical industry gaps.” The funds will be used for preclinical trials, with plans to submit an IND application in 2026 and to be listed on the emerging stock market in 2028 as a key member of the “Vaccine Taiwan Team.”