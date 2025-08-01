Reallusion Celebrates 25 Years of 3D Innovation and AI Acceleration: Empowering Creators for a New Era of Real-Time Storytelling

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Reallusion proudly marks its 25th anniversary with a transformative leap into the future of animation, launching a wave of new innovations and policies that empower creators like never before. From pioneering 3D animation to leading AI-enhanced storytelling, Reallusion has spent the past quarter-century redefining how artists and studios bring stories to life—and the next chapter is unfolding at lightning speed.



3D Innovation to AI Acceleration

Since its founding, Reallusion has helped millions of creators animate faster, design smarter, and push the boundaries of real-time 3D. Now, the company is ushering in a new era of AI-accelerated animation—seamlessly blending its robust real-time tools like iClone and Character Creator with enhanced AI rendering, search, and storytelling capabilities.

“Our commitment to creators has always been rooted in giving them the power to move fast and tell stories with precision and heart,” said John Martin II, VP of Marketing at Reallusion. “The future is AI integrating into deep layers of our pipeline—from scene control and camera animation to character casting and deep asset search. We’re not just evolving—we’re giving every artist the force of a full studio, accelerated by AI, and guided by human creativity.”

New Content Policy: Freedom, Flexibility, and Control

To coincide with its anniversary, Reallusion introduces a major update to its Content Policy , giving creators unprecedented freedom to export and reuse assets across platforms. The new Standard License now allows unrestricted use of purchased content in Unreal Engine, Unity, Maya, Blender, and more—eliminating the need for extended licensing and unlocking a seamless cross-platform workflow.

Creators can:

Export assets to any external tool or engine

Reuse content across unlimited characters and projects

Scale projects without legal or technical barriers

For internal teams, students, and concept artists, Reallusion’s new iContent License offers a cost-effective solution for working entirely within the Reallusion ecosystem—ideal for previz, education, and in-software rendering.

Smarter Search. Limitless Creation.

AI innovation continues with the launch of AI Deep Search —a powerful new feature in the Reallusion Asset Store that uses natural language input and visual search to surface relevant characters, clothing, motions, and props in seconds. Combined with new trial access to all store assets, creators can now test before they buy, streamlining the creative process from idea to execution.

AI Render: From CG to AI Innovation

Reallusion introduces AI Render, a powerful new plugin built on the ComfyUI ecosystem that fuses the precision of 3D with the creativity of AI image generation. This innovative tool enables the re-visualization of characters and scenes through a streamlined pipeline that supports both rapid visual exploration and consistent AI-driven re-imaging for stills and video production.

Render your 3D characters and environments with AI and have complete control of animation, lighting, and cameras through iClone and Character Creator.

Join the AI Render Open Beta today, and experience the future of animation.

Join Us in the Next 25 Years

As Reallusion celebrates this milestone, it invites creators around the world to step into a new era of storytelling—where 3D innovation meets AI acceleration, and creative freedom knows no bounds.

Visit the 25th Anniversary webpage to explore the new tools, policies, and vision that are reshaping 3D creation. Discover AI-accelerated tools and connect with creators worldwide who are crafting the future of storytelling.

Claim Your Anniversary Advantage