RWA Group Secures Strategic Investment from Meta Strategy to Accelerate RWA Ecosystem Growth

HONG KONG, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — RWA Group Limited, a leading real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and infrastructure service provider based in Hong Kong, today announced it has secured a strategic investment from Meta Strategy, aimed at accelerating its growth and strengthening its position in the rapidly expanding RWA sector across Asia.

Meta Strategy’s investment offers more than funding, bringing extensive industry expertise and resources. Founder Michael Zhang, a BTC native and the leading advocate of the Ordinals protocol in Chinese markets, will provide advisory support, market promotion, and connections across traditional finance, crypto communities, Hong Kong-based Chinese institutions, and Alibaba Cloud’s technology ecosystem. With Meta Strategy’s institutional B2B experience, node operations on Pharos and Canton blockchains, and planned participation in key industry events such as the BTC Summit and Alibaba Cloud Web3 Summit, RWA Group will strengthen its market presence and industry influence.

Tony Fu, CEO of RWA Group, stated: “This investment from Meta Strategy is a significant milestone in our company’s development. With the multifaceted support of capital, resources, and technology, we will accelerate the commercialization of RWA technology, bring new growth momentum to Asia’s RWA market, and lead a new wave of global real-world asset digitization.”

About RWA Group

RWA Group (formerly known as NFT China, now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hong Kong International Institute of New Economics) is a leading one-stop RWA service provider in Hong Kong’s Web3.0 industry, integrating digital financial advisory and infrastructure services. Founded by a professional team with extensive experience in blockchain technology, traditional finance, and digital asset infrastructure, RWA Group has established a deep business network covering Hong Kong, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and beyond.

Since 2023, RWA Group has achieved sustained profitability and has successfully facilitated the tokenization issuance of multiple non-financial assets for clients including BYD and Faraday Future. The company was awarded second prize in the 2024 China Web3.0 Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition and actively leads the development of industry technical specifications and evaluation standards, driving the standardization of the ecosystem.

