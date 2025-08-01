Temasek Foundation and 5P Global Movement Launch Inaugural Harmony in Diversity Award

First-ever regional award to honour harmony leaders advancing social cohesion in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Harmony in Diversity Award, a new initiative which recognises individuals who have demonstrated outstanding efforts to foster social cohesion and harmony between people of different cultures in Southeast Asia, was officially launched today.



From left to right: Dr William Sabandar, Chairman, 5P Indonesia; Mr Ng Boon Heong, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer,Temasek Foundation; Mayor Joy Belmonte, Mayor of Quezon City, Philippines; Ms Jennie Chua, Chairman, Temasek Foundation; Her Royal Highness Tunku Tun Aminah, Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Berjaya Corporation Berhad; Madam Halimah Yacob, Chancellor of the Singapore University of Social Sciences, Patron of the Harmony in Diversity Award and former President of the Republic of Singapore; Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and Ministry of Manpower; Ms Retno L.P. Marsudi, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Indonesia; Mr M. Arsjad Rasjid P.M., Founder of 5P Global Movement; Mr Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Frasers Property Limited; Father Marcin Schmidt, Co-Founder of 5P Global Movement; Mr James Chan, Senior Director, Temasek Foundation

Presented by Temasek Foundation in collaboration with the 5P Global Movement as the supporting secretariat, the Award promotes aspirations for social harmony, and aims to amplify the impact of fostering social cohesion in the region.

According to the 2025 Southeast Asian Social Cohesion Radar[1], a regional study conducted by the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, the region’s social cohesion index averaged 72.4%, indicating the potential for greater awareness of harmony and diversity, as well as continued shared appreciation across Southeast Asia.

The Harmony in Diversity Award aims to:

i. Increase understanding and awareness of social cohesion and harmony initiatives in Southeast Asia;

ii. Establish a network of Harmony in Diversity champions to promote social cohesion and harmony in Southeast Asia; and

iii. Increase cross-cultural collaborations to amplify the impact of fostering harmony in the communities in Southeast Asia.

The launch was graced by Madam Halimah Yacob, Chancellor of the Singapore University of Social Sciences, Patron of the Harmony in Diversity Award and former President of the Republic of Singapore.

“Social harmony does not happen by chance – it is built, nurtured, and protected. It must not be taken for granted. In times of uncertainty, we should not be daunted. We should continue to build bridges across divides and walk alongside one another. The Harmony in Diversity Award is a recognition to those who have chosen to bridge divides and foster social cohesion and harmony in Southeast Asia and to inspire more initiatives. Thank you to Temasek Foundation and the 5P Global Movement for championing this meaningful journey,” said Madam Halimah Yacob.

Mr Ng Boon Heong, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Temasek Foundation, said, “The Harmony in Diversity Award is more than a recognition – it’s a call to action. It’s a platform to build a regional community of champions who are advancing harmony in meaningful ways, creating shared spaces of trust, respect and understanding. By spotlighting their stories, Temasek Foundation hopes to inspire greater awareness, strengthen connections, and spark collective action to deepen social cohesion across Southeast Asia.”

Mr M. Arsjad Rasjid P.M., Founder of 5P Global Movement, the supporting secretariat of the Award, added: “This Award reflects what we believe at 5P — that peace and prosperity come from honouring people, protecting the planet, and building partnerships rooted in trust. True harmony takes all of us, from individuals to institutions, working together. By recognising those who bridge divides and lift others up, we hope to inspire greater collaboration across sectors, borders, and generations.”

Harmony in Diversity Award: Call for Nominations

The award is open to citizens of Southeast Asia who have driven impactful and innovative initiatives to advance social harmony in their communities.

Nominations must be submitted by organisations, such as non-governmental organisations, academic institutions, businesses, or governments. Eligible nominees must show a commitment to fostering social cohesion through initiatives that are relevant, innovative and impactful.

Individuals will be evaluated based on the R.A.I.S.E. framework, which considers:

Relevance to the challenges in fostering harmony

Alignment with values of peace, prosperity, people, planet and partnership

Innovation in approach or concept

Significance of demonstrated community impact

Elevate and improve lives and foster belonging

The selected awardee will receive:

USD 20,000

A trophy symbolising harmony in diversity

A platform to showcase their work at a regional event attended by peacebuilders, thought leaders, and multi-sector representatives.

Nominations are now open and will close in December 2025. For more information and submission details, please email secretariat@5pglobal.org.

Judging Panel

Nominations will be reviewed by a distinguished panel of regional leaders:

Her Royal Highness Tunku Tun Aminah, Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Berjaya Corporation Berhad

Ms Retno L.P. Marsudi, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Indonesia

Mayor Joy Belmonte , Mayor of Quezon City, Philippines

, Mayor of Quezon City, Mr Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Frasers Property Limited

Mr Ng Boon Heong , Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Temasek Foundation

About Temasek Foundation

Temasek Foundation supports a diverse range of programmes that uplift lives and communities in Asia, including Singapore. Made possible through philanthropic endowments gifted by Temasek, an investment company headquartered in Singapore, Temasek Foundation’s programmes strive towards achieving positive outcomes for individuals and communities now, and for generations to come. Collectively, Temasek Foundation’s programmes strengthen social resilience, foster international exchange and regional capabilities, advance science, and protect the planet. For more information, visit www.temasekfoundation.org.sg

About 5P Global Movement

The 5P Global Movement is a non-profit organisation which promotes harmony in diversity through incorporating the 5P (peace, prosperity, people, planet, partnership) values in all its programmes.

The 5P Global Movement was first introduced during the G20 Religious Forum in 2022 in Bali and was officially launched in Jakarta in September 2023. It has currently active chapters in Indonesia and Poland, and continues to expand globally. The 5P Global Movement is the supporting secretariat of the Award.