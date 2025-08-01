Under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ADFW 2025 Set to Double in Size at New Location

ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Chairman of the Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), the largest financial event in the region, will return for an ambitious fourth edition, which will see it double in size, and cement its status as a top global gathering of financial leaders.

The flagship financial event of the MEASA region, hosted by ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi and headlined by ADQ, will run from 8th December to 11th December 2025.

The agenda for the 2025 edition is designed around the theme of ‘Engineering the Capital Network‘. ‘Engineering’ highlights the use of new technologies in re-architecting modern finance, particularly artificial intelligence and quantum technologies. ‘Capital Network’ reflects the evolving flows and dynamics of financial centres. In a world where gravitational forces from economic giants like China, India, the U.S., and Europe have increasingly centred the nexus of the global market in the Gulf, Abu Dhabi is at the heart of global capital flows and the destination of choice for global participants. The theme also underscores Abu Dhabi’s evolution from primarily a capital exporter to a two-way system of capital flows, powered by leading institutions and a world-class regulatory ecosystem at ADGM.

Commenting on this year’s ADFW, His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said, “ADFW 2025 is set to be our most ambitious edition of this hugely successful event. With this year’s edition to be held at a new location and double in size from last year’s ADFW venue, we are setting a new standard for financial gatherings in the region and beyond. This reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing influence in global capital markets and our commitment to continue creating a truly international financial platform.“

ADFW has become a launchpad and stage for international deals, partnerships and major announcements. In 2023, global financial institutions representing USD 450 billion of assets under management (AUM) announced at the event that they were setting up in ADGM. This momentum continued in 2024 and during last year’s ADFW, institutions representing USD 650 billion in AUM announced they were joining the ADGM community.

ADFW 2024 gathered over 20,000+ global leaders, experts, executives, and policymakers, collectively controlling USD 42.5 trillion of assets, and featured over 350 sessions across more than 60 industry-shaping events and strategic forums, with leaders gathering to address major market challenges in economics, asset management, technology and sustainability.

Last year, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth funds managed an unparalleled USD 1.7 trillion of assets, cementing its status as the world’s wealthiest city and empowering its financial might to drive long-term investments and economic resilience.

For more information, please visit: www.adfw.com