Zhangye: China’s Rainbow Wonderland Opens Its Doors to the World via Trip.com

Colourful rainbow mountains, ancient temples, and wild horse pastures await in this Silk Road gem, now discoverable through Trip.com’s newly launched Zhangye Destination Flagship Store

SHANGHAI, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A breathtaking blend of history, culture, and nature, the city of Zhangye is stepping into the global spotlight through a new online destination flagship store launched on Trip.com, in collaboration with the Zhangye Municipal Tourism Bureau.

Best known for its surreal colourful landforms and status as a vital stop along the ancient Silk Road, Zhangye now invites travellers worldwide to explore its rich heritage and landscapes through curated travel guides, experiences, and booking options available on the Trip.com platform.

Put Zhangye on Your Travel Radar: Highlights

1. A Natural Canvas: The Colourful Rainbow Mountains

Zhangye’s signature attraction, the colourful Rainbow Mountains in Danxia, is often described as Earth’s natural colour palette. Crimson, gold, and green ripple across sunlit hills in dramatic formations that photographers dream of. After rainfall or during snowfall, the hues become even more vivid, forming a visual spectacle in every season.

2. A Temple Where Time Stands Still

Home to Asia’s largest indoor reclining Buddha, Zhangye’s Big Buddha Temple dates back to the Western Xia Dynasty. Wander its ancient halls and you’ll find not just serenity but also original Buddhist texts dating from the Ming Dynasty.

3. Galloping Through History at Shandan Horse Ranch

This vast pastoral land echoes with the spirit of cavalry of the ancient Han and Tang dynasties. Today, it’s a dynamic site where visitors can ride through the grasslands, witness professional equestrian performances, and immerse themselves in a centuries-old nomadic lifestyle.

4. Immerse Yourself in Unique Yugur Customs

Step into unique customs in Sunan Yugur Autonomous County, where Gansu’s only indigenous ethnic group, the Yugur people, brings centuries of tradition to life.

From vibrant ethnic costumes and grassland songs to thrilling horse races and bonfire dances, the Yugur people offer an unforgettable cultural experience each summer. Savour rich butter tea, hear tales of ancient migrations, and immerse yourself in a living legacy set against the stunning backdrop of the Hexi Corridor.

Explore Zhangye on Trip.com

Nestled between the Qilian Mountains and the Heihe River, Zhangye offers stunning landscapes and rich cultural experiences for every traveler.

The Zhangye Cultural and Tourism Brand Flagship Store on Trip.com is your one-stop platform for hotels, attractions, local cuisine, travel tips, and more, making trip planning easy and convenient.

Skip the guesswork and dive into your adventure in Zhangye today with Trip.com.

