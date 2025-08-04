Elegoo Launches Nexprint, an Open-Source 3D Model Platform for Global Creators

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Elegoo, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, today unveils Nexprint, an open-source platform designed to connect creators worldwide by enabling seamless sharing and downloading of 3D models. The platform aims to foster a global creative hub that streamlines printing workflow for all-level 3D printer users, connects global creators and rewards their original designs.



Nexprint——Turn Your Ideas into Prints

We believe everyone can enjoy the fun of 3D printing with ease, without worrying about complex 3D model building. Nexprint is here to offer countless 3D designs and deliver seamless one-click workflow for everyone:

It is optimized for Elegoo printers by combining official model libraries with user-generated content for an enhanced printing experience.

It is integrated with Elegoo Slicer and OrcaSlicer to ensure a smooth workflow from model selection to printing with most 3D printers in the market.

It aggregates 3D models from platforms other than Nexprint, making it easy to browse and download high-quality models without switching between platforms.

The process will be made accessible for everyone, regardless of their skill levels or printer preference. This is possible because hundreds of thousands of creators contribute their designs. We greatly value each creator’s contribution to Nexprint community and encourage them to keep sharing their most creative and original designs. They will be rewarded with the following benefits:

A points-based rewarding system for creative designs.

Regular competitions with prizes for standout designs.

Priority exposure and platform-wide recommendations for top 3D models.

Dedicated support channels including support tickets and community engagement ensure rapid feedback for creators.

“Nexprint is more than a platform—it’s a hub where creators can connect, innovate, and bring their ideas to life, while offering everyone seamless access to a world of inspiring models and immersive experiences,” said Ryan Siu, VP of Elegoo. “Our vision is to build an open, collaborative ecosystem driven by community feedback, empowering creators at every level to share, grow, and shape the future of digital creation. We’re really excited for what’s ahead.”

Currently in its early stages, Nexprint invites creators of all skill levels to join, contribute, and help shape its future as a global community. For more information please visit www.nexprint.com.

About Elegoo

Founded in 2015, Elegoo is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 100 countries and regions. In 2024, the company’s total sales revenue surpassed 220 million USD, with more than 1000 employees and nearly 30,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, Elegoo provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.