BANGKOK, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Chulalongkorn University‘s “High-Protein Jelly Pudding with Modified Texture for the Elderly with Swallowing Difficulties,” developed by Asst. Prof. Dr. Varanya Techasukthavorn and a team from the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, won a bronze medal in Geneva, along with a special award from Malaysia. Striking with banana and strawberry flavors, the jelly pudding is easy to consume and provides a high protein content of 7-8 grams per cup to strengthen muscles. It’s suitable for the elderly, patients, and those who need additional protein. The team is preparing to scale up to commercial production soon.



Smart Jelly for Smart Aging Chula’s High-Protein Pudding Takes Global Stage

The “High Protein Jelly Pudding with Modified Texture for the Elderly with Swallowing Difficulties” by Asst. Prof. Dr. Varanya Techasukthavorn, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Chulalongkorn University, and her team won the Bronze Medal at “The 50th International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva,” held on April 9-13, 2025, in Geneva, Switzerland, and the Prize of Malaysia delegation from Malaysia Delegation from Malaysia. This marks another remarkable innovation that addresses the needs of an aging society and the elderly people who often face problems with reduced food consumption and difficulty chewing and swallowing.

Elderly-Friendly Protein Snack under IDDSI Standards

Asst. Prof. Dr. Varanya Techasukthavorn, head of the research team, revealed the origin of this innovation: elderly people often have trouble chewing and swallowing food, which causes them to receive insufficient nutrients, resulting in muscle loss. Continuous research on food for people with swallowing difficulties has led to the development of “46 swallowing training foods based on international IDDSI standards.” This sparked requests for ready-to-eat snacks that are high in nutrients and safe to swallow for the elderly. Hence, the “High Protein Jelly Pudding with Modified Texture for the Elderly with Swallowing Difficulties” was created as a between-meal supplement with delicious flavors that appeal to Thai tastes for elderly people. The product is marketed under the name “Elderine,” developed in collaboration with Banpong Novitat Co., Ltd.

“The research and development of the high-protein jelly pudding formula took more than 1 year, going through various processes in the laboratory. Experiments were done to modify the texture and enhance nutritional value, adjusting the proportions of raw ingredients and flavors as well as examining the texture. The product was then evaluated by 30 elderly volunteers before undergoing the production technology that best meets the requirements,” Asst. Prof. Dr. Varanya stated.

2-in-1 jelly pudding: high-protein and chewable, an innovation for every age

Asst. Prof. Dr. Varanya explained the unique characteristic of the newly developed high-protein jelly pudding: “it differs from the jelly pudding sold in the market in that it has a 2-in-1 texture. The ready-to-eat jelly texture maintains its stability on a spoon and can become a soft pudding texture when lightly mashed with a spoon, helping elderly people chew and consume food even without teeth.

Moreover, this high-protein jelly pudding contains up to 7 grams of a special whey protein isolate per cup without hardening the texture or making it bitter. It incorporates modified cassava starch with glucose polymer molecules to achieve a low glycemic index, and the texture is optimized with a balanced blend of carrageenan and other gelling agents. Using advanced production technology, the product can be stored at room temperature for up to 6 months while maintaining the same quality and texture. Currently, two flavors have been developed to suit the Thai palate: banana and strawberry. Each cup of jelly pudding provides 70-80 calories of energy and 7-8 grams of easily digestible protein, equivalent to one chicken egg. It serves as a healthy snack that can be consumed up to 2 cups per day.

Besides the elderly, the product is suitable for various groups of consumers, e.g., those who have recently had their teeth or wisdom teeth removed, causing difficulty chewing; teenagers who want to increase their protein intake; cancer patients who need a lot of protein supplements; and those who would like to build muscle, etc.

This high-protein jelly pudding innovation received support from Dr. Chaiwut Gamonpilas from the National Metal and Materials Technology Center (MTEC), National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), who conducted an oral tribology test on the texture and slipperiness of the jelly pudding.

Toward Medical Food Innovation for the Elderly

Currently, this product is in the process of patent application. For the future, Asst. Prof. Dr. Varanya shared plans to register the product as a special-purpose food in the form of medical food. In collaboration with a research team (Asst. Prof. Dr. Pattra Wattanapan from the Faculty of Medicine, Khon Kaen University), a human research study will be conducted to test the effectiveness of the high-protein jelly pudding product on increasing muscle mass in elderly people. The team is also expanding collaboration with a research team from Japan for commercial production of the jelly pudding. It is expected to be available in the market around this coming October.

Asst. Prof. Dr. Varanya is committed to studying food products for those with swallowing difficulties, with plans to develop products in other forms, such as Thai desserts for the elderly, as well as functional food products with other added nutrients essential for the elderly, like fiber to help with digestion.

