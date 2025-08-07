Apex Invest Digital Selects Coinbase Asset Management as Headline Sponsor for Inaugural Apex Invest Digital Program

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Apex Invest is pleased to announce Coinbase Asset Management as Headline Sponsor for the inaugural Apex Invest Digital, a new initiative connecting investors with the institutional digital asset market.

Taking place on September 22, 2025, at the Lausanne Palace, Switzerland, Apex Invest Digital has been developed in partnership with Penrose Partners, a leading digital asset advisory firm. The program aims to equip institutional investors with the knowledge, tools, and trusted relationships needed to navigate the evolving digital asset landscape.

Apex Invest Digital takes place ahead of Apex Invest Europe (September 23-24, 2025), which brings together LPs and GPs globally for two days of exclusive content, networking, and one-on-one meetings. Together, the events create a comprehensive three-day conference for institutional investors to explore both digital and traditional asset opportunities.

As the headline sponsor, Coinbase Asset Management will play a key role in achieving this vision.

“We are proud to be selected as headline sponsor of Apex Invest Digital,” said Anthony Bassili, President of Coinbase Asset Management. “As Apex Group expands into the digital asset ecosystem, we’re pleased to work together as we provide institutional allocators with critical education, insights, and access to digital asset investment opportunities.”

“With the launch of Apex Digital 3.0, we bring all financial players together to unlock a new era of distribution,” said Daniel Coheur, Global Head of Digital Assets at Apex Group. “Through Apex Invest Digital, LPs gain direct access to curated digital assets, bridging the notable gap in distribution. This is what sets Apex Digital 3.0 apart. We’re pleased to work with Coinbase Asset Management to deliver real value and broader investor access.”

To set the stage ahead of the in-person event, Apex and Coinbase Asset Management will host a series of educational webinars for institutional investors interested in learning more about digital asset investments, highlighting key trends across institutional-ready products and frameworks for evaluating digital asset opportunities and risks.

Tickets and sponsorship packages for Apex Invest Europe and Apex Invest Digital (Europe) are now available at https://events.apexinvest.io/apex-invest-europe .

Media Contact:

Lorna Hutchman

lorna@penrosepartners.com

About Penrose Partners

Founded in 2019, Penrose Partners is a digital asset consultancy that advises public and private sector institutions on strategy, business development, and education programs. Penrose’s mission is to help drive the global adoption of digital assets to create a more open and inclusive financial system. The firm works at the intersection of innovation, regulation, and enterprise, supporting leading organizations including Coinbase, Circle, 3iQ, the NEAR Foundation, and the Government of Bermuda. Headquartered in Bermuda, Penrose Partners operates globally across London, Montreal, New York, and Toronto.

About Apex Group

Apex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent. Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.

Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.

The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group’s passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.