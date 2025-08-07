Company Sets New Standard for Digital Content Creation

BEIJING, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CreateAI Holdings (“CreateAI” or the “Company”) (OTC: TSPH), a leader in applied artificial intelligence technology, today announced the official opening of its cutting-edge motion capture center located within the China Film Production Base in Beijing’s Huairou District. Spanning 2,000 square meters and equipped with 130 state-of-the-art Vicon VK26 optical cameras, the facility is Asia’s largest and most advanced motion capture center, poised to redefine high-precision content production for AAA video games, films, and animation.



CreateAI Launches Asia’s Largest Motion Capture Studio

This milestone further underscores CreateAI’s commitment to bring its “Heroes of Jin Yong” (a video game based on the legendary IP from Louis Cha) to life with unmatched video graphics, action sequences, and a fully immersive open-world experience.

Industry-Leading Technology for Unmatched Precision

The CreateAI motion capture center integrates world-class hardware with innovative workflows to deliver exceptional accuracy and scalability, setting a new benchmark for the industry:

Sub-Millimeter Precision: Powered by 130 Vicon VK26 cameras with 26.2-megapixel resolution, the studio achieves sub-millimeter accuracy, enabling simultaneous capture of up to 10 performers’ complex movements, including detailed limb interactions and facial expressions. This capability supports intricate scenes such as multi-character combat or animal motion, significantly streamlining production timelines compared to traditional two-person setups.

Seamless Film-Grade Workflows: Equipped with Genlock and Timecode systems, multi-point rigging, and real-time audio capture, the studio ensures end-to-end synchronization from motion capture data to pre-visualization, catering to virtual shoots, film effects, and studio productions with industrial-grade efficiency.

Advanced Control and Data Security: A 40-square-meter control room provides real-time multi-angle monitoring, instant keyframe playback, and secure data management, supported by UPS power systems and high-speed delivery networks for reliable, large-scale project execution.

A Full-Spectrum Creative Ecosystem

Designed as a one-stop production hub, the studio supports the entire creative process, from actor preparation to post-production, enhancing efficiency and innovation across diverse applications:

Full-Cycle Facilities: The studio features dedicated spaces for makeup, props, offices, and meetings, minimizing cross-location coordination and enabling seamless workflows for films, video games, and animation projects.

Cutting-Edge Data Services: The studio supports embodied intelligence research, high-precision positioning for drones and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and AIGC training for complex motion datasets, particularly in stylized movements like martial arts and dance, enhancing AI-driven content creation.

“The opening of our motion capture center marks a pivotal step in our mission to elevate the AAA video game and digital content industries,” said Cheng Lu, President and CEO of CreateAI. “By convening world-class technology with a seasoned creative team and robust production ecosystem, we’re empowering content developers to bring their visions to life in completely new ways, pushing the boundaries of digital storytelling – and doing so at significant scale. The results are very exciting.”

Located within the China Film Group Digital Film Production Base — one of China’s most storied cinematic production landmarks — CreateAI’s motion capture center is strategically positioned as a global hub for digital content innovation and production.

About CreateAI

CreateAI is a global applied artificial intelligence company with offices in the US, China, and Japan. The Company is developing leading AI technology for a number of end-use applications and pioneering the future of digital entertainment content production, seamlessly blending cutting-edge generative AI technology with the creativity of world-class talent. Our mission is to redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in digital storytelling by developing immersive, captivating, and visually stunning experiences that resonate with audiences on a global scale.

CreateAI Media Contact:

Brad Burgess

ICR, LLC

Email: CreateAI.PR@icrinc.com