EVOLVE Debuts A Unique Multi-Asset RWA Project Backed by Institutional Titans

SINGAPORE, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At the event “Curating Alpha: Intelligent RWA around the globe” in Bangkok yesterday, CMAG Funds, Mile Green, Amber Premium (NASDAQ: AMBR) and Jovay (Layer 2 by Ant Digital Technologies) alongside a consortium of seasoned institutional veterans jointly unveiled EVOLVE RWA, a breakthrough tokenized multi-asset Real World Asset (RWA) initiative bridging electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, green energy and real estate.

EVOLVE RWA ushers in a new era of tokenized asset innovation by transforming traditionally passive capital into actively managed, liquid and technology-driven portfolios with seamless global capital mobility across traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). Targeting high-growth corridors around the globe—starting from Southeast Asia—EVOLVE tokenizes a carefully curated and diversified portfolio comprising income-generating EV ecosystem and real estate, undervalued and special situation assets.

By enabling fractionalized ownership, EVOLVE lowers traditional entry barriers and opens access to previously inaccessible real-world assets to a larger group of investors. Its dual return model combines stable yields from operating cash inflows with potential to capture asset value upside, effectively mobilizing capital across the Web2 and Web3 spaces.

Powered by Industry-Leading Consortium

Led by CMAG Funds (spearheaded by SFC-licensed Wonder Capital Group and Chatchaval Jiaravanon, a key CP family member and owner of FORTUNE Media) and Mile Green, a sustainable energy solution provider dual-headquartered in Hong Kong and Thailand, EVOLVE unites a consortium of professional veterans and strategic partners from the Web2 and Web3 ecosystems, including but not limited to:

Amber Premium, Jovay (Layer 2 by Ant Digital Technologies), Collaterize and Lightnet Group for RWA infrastructure, blockchain technology, distribution, cross-border and on-ramp or off-ramp settlements

for RWA infrastructure, blockchain technology, distribution, cross-border and on-ramp or off-ramp settlements Horizon Asset Management, MUNG Legal, Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) andDeloitte for asset management, legal and compliance, valuation, ESG reporting and project advisory

Wayne Huo, Co-Founder and CEO of Amber Premium, commented, “We’re proud to be a part of EVOLVE, joining members from the Web2 and Web3 ecosystem to unlock real-world asset access and unleash new investment potential by delivering our secure, innovative solutions alongside exclusive distribution channels for investors in the region and beyond.” and Dennis Zhang, Global Head of RWA of Ant Digital Technologies, added, “This will be a remarkable milestone – our recent launch of Jovay will be a perfect solution for EVOLVE. We look forward to partnering with the leading firms to cultivate innovation in the RWA space.”

Offering a Unique Portfolio of Multi-Assets

Unlike typical single-asset tokenized projects, EVOLVE offers a multi-asset portfolio blending stable income with value-generating returns. This comprises EV and EV-charging income, real estate rental and interest income providing predictable yields, as well as special-situation and distressed assets offering potential upside. The convergence of new energy and real estate, together with ESG-led value enhancement initiatives, creates significant growth prospects.

“EVOLVE is the world-first unique RWA project integrating income and value-generating EV ecosystem, real estate and clean energy through tokenization,” Maverick Hui, Founder and Executive Chairman of Mile Green & EVOLVE, said. “Following our successful pilot launch on Collaterize showcased in the event, we are joining forces with the market-leading partners to maximize synergy and impact. Also, with our solid presence in Hong Kong and Thailand – markets well-known for supportive regulatory frameworks, EVOLVE leverages our resources and network as a foundation of success.”

Built on a Global Borderless Settlement Infrastructure

At its core, EVOLVE features an integrated, stablecoin-based architecture designed to enable seamless and borderless capital deployment and transaction flows. Leveraging multi-fiat pegged stablecoins, the platform accelerates financing for asset acquisitions and EV infrastructure rollouts, enabling instant and multi-national settlements.

“Stablecoin evolvement is a catalyst to fascinate the development of RWA around the globe. Lightnet, one of our group companies has already demonstrated a swift conversion of stablecoin to-and-from fiat across Southeast Asia. We look forward to working together with the Hong Kong stablecoin issuers and operators to replicate our pioneer advantage and success”, Chatchaval Jiaravanon, Chairman of Lightnet, Founding Partner of CMAG Funds and Owner of FORTUNE Magazine said.

With a robust regulatory regime for stablecoin and crypto now firming up in Hong Kong, and strategic partners spanning the region and the global Web3 ecosystem, EVOLVE is setting a new standard for accessing, managing, and scaling real-world assets worldwide.

Gigi Chan, Founder and CEO of Wonder Capital Group and Founding Partner of CMAG Funds, stated, “As the convergence of real-world infrastructure and blockchain finance accelerates, EVOLVE provides a scalable and interoperable tool to mobilize, allocate, and grow capital for both TradFi and DeFi market players globally. Coming from a TradFi background, I’m excited to witness the real and virtual worlds merge through initiatives like EVOLVE.”

About CMAG Funds

CMAG Funds is a series of Cayman funds managed by Wonder Capital Group with Mr. Chatchaval Jiaravanon as a strategic partner and investor. The investment strategy of CMAG Funds focuses on the real estate, sustainable energy and private credit sectors. Mr. Chatchaval Jiaravanon is a prominent member of CP Group family, Chairman and Founder of Charoen Energy and Water Asia and Lightnet Group, and the owner of Fortune Media.

About Mile Green

Dual headquartered in Hong Kong and Thailand, Mile Green is a sustainable energy solution provider and a cutting-edge automotive brand specializing in electric vehicles, founded and co-invested by a group of industrial and finance veterans from Hong Kong, followed by CMAG Funds and other global investors.

About Amber International (Operating Under the Brand Amber Premium)

Amber International Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AMBR), operating under the brand name “Amber Premium”, is a leading provider of institutional crypto financial services and solutions. A subsidiary of Amber Group, Amber Premium delivers institutional-grade market access, execution infrastructure, and investment solutions to help institutions and high-net-worth individuals optimize their digital asset portfolios. The firm offers a regulated, scalable financial ecosystem powered by proprietary blockchain and financial technologies, AI-driven risk management, and quantitative algorithms across CeFi, DeFi, and OTC markets.

About Jovay

Jovay is a cutting-edge Layer 2 blockchain built by Ant Digital Technologies for institutional-grade use cases. It delivers high-performance, user-friendly Layer 2 scaling solution that aims to break through the scalability bottleneck of blockchain through the scalability bottleneck of blockchain through innovative technologies while maintaining compatibility with the Ethereum ecosystem.

About Collaterize

Collaterize is a pioneering on-chain fintech platform dedicated to democratizing asset accessibility through blockchain technology. By transforming illiquid assets like real estate, private equity, commodities, and collectibles into programmable utility tokens, Collaterize enables issuers to raise and trade value on liquid DeFi markets.

About Lightnet

Lightnet is a Singapore-based fintech group with regional hubs in Lithuania and Dubai, and operations in Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Our operation is fully legal and compliant, with licenses in multiple countries and jurisdictions globally. Via our flagship product, Liquidnet, we offer a cross-border payment solution infrastructure for money transfer operators, local banks, and corporates. With our mobile application, LightRemit, our retail customers and SMEs across Southeast Asia can send money to their families, friends, and business partners around the world.

About Horizon Asset Management

Horizon Asset Management Company Limited, licensed by the Bank of Thailand, is dedicated to the effective resolution of non-performing loans (NPLs) within the financial sector. The company’s strategy focuses on acquiring corporate NPLs through competitive bidding and direct negotiations, enabling tailored restructuring solutions that optimize recovery. Horizon’s approach supports sustainable business operations for debtors while contributing to long-term economic stability and growth.

About MUNG Legal

MUNG is a boutique law firm specializing in emerging technology fields including blockchain, decentralized science, artificial Intelligence, art and intellectual property laws with presence in mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, BVI and Cayman Islands. MUNG is the first dedicated blockchain law practice in Hong Kong and has won landmark blockchain cases. Its list of celebrity clients included world-renowned sports personalities and teams.

EVENT PHOTO

Industry-Leading Consortium for EVOLVE



Left to right: Nupong Phornprapha, Founder & Director, Horizon Asset Management; Tridbodi Arunanondchai, Co-founder & Vice Chairman, Lightnet; David Dai, CEO, Jovay; Dennis Zhang, Global Head of RWA Solutions, Ant Digital Technologies; Chatchaval Jiaravanon, Chairman, Lightnet, Founding Partner, CMAG Funds & Owner of FORTUNE; Maverick Hui, Founder & Executive Chairman, Mile Green & EVOLVE; Wayne Huo, Co-Founder & CEO, Amber Premium; Gigi Chan, Founder & CEO, Wonder Capital Group & Founder Partner, CMAG Funds; Dannis Lee, Director, Mile Green & Advisor, CMAG Funds; Monin Ung, Managing Partner, Mung Legal

Fireside Talk – RWA Reality Check: Liquidity vs Alpha



Left to right: Dennis Zhang, Global Head of RWA, Ant Digital Technologies; Chatchaval Jiaravanon, Chairman, Lightnet, Founding Partner, CMAG Funds & Owner of FORTUNE; Wayne Huo, Co-Founder & CEO, Amber Premium; Gigi Chan, Founder & CEO, Wonder Capital Group & Founder Partner, CMAG Funds

