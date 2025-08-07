Galaxy Data Center Announces Thailand Expansion in Landmark Meeting with Acting Prime Minister, Paving Way for Green Digital Hub

BANGKOK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bangkok, Thailand – August 6, 2025 – Galaxy Data Center (GDC), a global sustainable digital infrastructure provider, is proud to announce its official expansion into Thailand with a planned investment of USD 2 billion. This landmark initiative will establish a state-of-the-art hyper-scale computing power and green energy synergy cluster in Rayong, located within Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). The project aligns with Thailand 4.0 Strategy, aiming to catalyze investments across digital infrastructure and AI-related industries, fostering long-term technological and economic growth.

On August 6, 2025, at the Government House’s Peace and Friendship Building, Mr. Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, and Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, presided over the high-profile forum “Prime Minister Meets Investors: Confidence in Thailand’s Future.” The event brought together government leaders and senior executives from global corporations with significant investments in Thailand. Galaxy Data Center was honored to be one of 30 leading global companies invited for the dialogue.

Before the forum, Mr. Feng Hui, Founder of Galaxy Data Center, had the privilege of holding a private audience with Acting Prime Minister Wechayachai for in-depth conversation. Mr. Feng Hui elaborated on GDC’s vision to position Thailand as a world-class green digital industry hub with global influence:

“As a global IDC provider committed to sustainable development, our investment in Thailand represents a strategic milestone in expanding our green digital energy ecosystem. By deploying GW-scale green AI data center (AIDC) technologies, integrating international green energy resources, and fostering partnerships, GDC will accelerate the development of a robust digital ecosystem in Rayong. Our initiatives include knowledge transfer, local talent development, and the establishment of Rayong as a premier green digital hub—creating transformative opportunities for the Thai people, the EEC, and the nation’s broader economic aspirations.”

Mr. Phumtham Wechayachai commended GDC’s proven sustainable model and advanced expertise, emphasizing its alignment with Thailand’s digital economy goals and the Thailand 4.0 Strategy. He assured full governmental support for the project and expressed strong confidence in GDC’s role in advancing Thailand’s AI and digital capabilities.

This historic engagement reinforces GDC’s commitment to collaborating with Thai partners in driving a new era of green and digital innovation. Together, GDC and Thai partners are poised to achieve sustainable growth and a prosperous future.