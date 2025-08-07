Giant Carpentry Powers HA Sisters Beauty Bakery Pop-Up at Orchard Central with Custom Event Booth Build

SINGAPORE, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Giant Carpentry Pte Ltd, a leading event and exhibition setup specialist in Singapore, recently completed the HA Sisters Beauty Bakery Pop-Up Event at Orchard Central, providing full booth construction and on-site execution. The successful project highlights the company’s growing role as a reliable partner for brand activations, exhibitions, and corporate events.

The Orchard Central activation featured two functional event zones built by Giant Carpentry’s in-house team: a main exhibition area and a stage zone. The company managed the entire build, from fabrication and logistics to on-site setup and dismantling. Custom elements included box-up structures with columns, glass, doors, integrated lighting, floor stickers, and a customer photo zone to boost engagement.

“We handle the build so our clients can focus on the brand experience,” said a representative from Giant Carpentry. “Our goal is to help them deliver a strong brand presence at events efficiently and stress-free.”

View full project details here: https://giantcarpentry.com/ha-sisters-beauty-bakery

Streamlining Brand Activations and Corporate Events

Managing an event booth often involves multiple vendors, tight timelines, and complex logistics. Giant Carpentry simplifies this process by offering end-to-end support, including fabrication, transportation, installation, and teardown.

Clients provide the design direction while Giant Carpentry handles execution with professionalism, ensuring each project is delivered on time, within budget, and to high standards. This full-service model has made the company a trusted partner for experiential agencies, corporate brands, and event planners.

Serving Brand Activations, Corporate Clients, and Event Planners

Giant Carpentry’s services are tailored for a wide range of clients, including:

Corporate brands participating in exhibitions or regional roadshows

Brand activation agencies executing experiential campaigns

Wedding and pop-up event organisers seeking customised builds

From compact backdrops to large-scale booth setups, the company provides reliable, hands-on support that enhances any event’s visual impact, without overcomplicating the process.

Let’s Build Your Next Event Together

Whether you’re planning a brand activation, exhibition, or themed event, Giant Carpentry is ready to bring your ideas to life with efficiency and excellence.

Contact Giant Carpentry

Hotline: +65 6983 5693

WhatsApp: +65 9816 0134

Email: sales@giantcarpentry.com

Website: https://giantcarpentry.com