HDFX Powers the Launch of Singapore’s First EV Truck Battery Swop Station

To showcase the innovation and functionality of the station, HDFX designed and built a 3D, to-scale replica of the Battery Charge and Swop Station, which served not only as an educational centrepiece but also as the official launch mechanic, lighting up in sync with the unveiling moment. This dramatic visual display symbolised the activation of Singapore’s first public charge-and-swop infrastructure. A giant LED screen was also installed to amplify the experience, highlight main features and communicated key messages to attending guests and media.

On the ground, HDFX oversaw the complete logistical setup, including tentage, cooling systems, AV equipment, staging, and guest flow management. The agency also supervised the live demonstration of EcoSwift’s swop technology in action, a key moment of the launch that captured both the media’s and attendees’ attention.

“We partnered with HDFX for the launch of our Battery Swop Station, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the results,” said Ryan Woon, CEO of EcoSwift Pte Ltd. “From concept to execution, the HDFX team delivered with creativity, professionalism, and attention to detail. The event made a strong impression and truly reflected the future-forward ethos of our brand.” “This project was an exciting challenge and a meaningful milestone for our team,” shared Chua Wen Fang, Events Executive at HDFX, who led the project. “I’m incredibly proud of how everyone came together, from design to logistics, to execute every detail, from the 3D model to the live demo, with precision and purpose. It’s not every day my team and I get to be part of something so forward-thinking and vital for Singapore’s sustainability journey.” Founded in 2004, HDFX is a Singapore-based boutique events and experiential marketing agency known for delivering high-definition, marketing-driven campaigns across Asia, including the high-brow reopening of West Mall in June 2025. With over 2,000 events completed and more than 150 brand partnerships, HDFX blends creativity, precision, and strategic insights to bring creative ideas to life, from immersive brand activations to large-scale infrastructure launches.

“EcoSwift’s vision for a cleaner, more efficient transport future deeply resonated with us,” said Miki Hay, Founder and Managing Director of HDFX. “At HDFX, we believe in partnering with brands that are bold and purpose-driven, and we’re proud to have helped bring their values to life at their launch event.”

