HDFX Powers the Launch of Singapore’s First EV Truck Battery Swop Station

~ Singapore Events Company Delivers Full-Scale Launch Experience for EcoSwift’s Green Mobility Milestone ~
Unveiled on 1st of August 2025, this milestone launch represents a significant step in Singapore’s push towards green logistics and sustainable transportation. Tasked with bringing the event to life, HDFX delivered a seamless experience that reflected the innovation and ambition behind EcoSwift’s breakthrough.
“This project was an exciting challenge and a meaningful milestone for our team,” shared Chua Wen Fang, Events Executive at HDFX, who led the project. “I’m incredibly proud of how everyone came together, from design to logistics, to execute every detail, from the 3D model to the live demo, with precision and purpose. It’s not every day my team and I get to be part of something so forward-thinking and vital for Singapore’s sustainability journey.”
Founded in 2004, HDFX is a Singapore-based boutique events and experiential marketing agency known for delivering high-definition, marketing-driven campaigns across Asia, including the high-brow reopening of West Mall in June 2025. With over 2,000 events completed and more than 150 brand partnerships, HDFX blends creativity, precision, and strategic insights to bring creative ideas to life, from immersive brand activations to large-scale infrastructure launches.
“EcoSwift’s vision for a cleaner, more efficient transport future deeply resonated with us,” said Miki Hay, Founder and Managing Director of HDFX. “At HDFX, we believe in partnering with brands that are bold and purpose-driven, and we’re proud to have helped bring their values to life at their launch event.”
