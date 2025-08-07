Humansa Powers Chubb UTS Hong Kong 2025 with Humansa

Strategic Partnership with HKCTA Set to Elevate Tennis Development and Promote Health and Longevity in Hong Kong



HONG KONG SAR- Media OutReach Newswire – 7 August 2025 – Humansa, Asia’s premier health and longevity centre, is proud to be the Presenting Sponsor of Chubb UTS Hong Kong 2025 with Humansa, marking a significant milestone in its strategic partnership with the Hong Kong, China Tennis Association (HKCTA). The collaboration highlights Humansa’s dedication to advancing tennis as a scientifically validated approach to longevity while introducing innovative health solutions that benefit athletes and fans.

From left to right: Mr. Michael Cheng, President of the HKCTA, Don So, CEO of Humansa, Chinese star Mr. Zhang Zhizhen

Humansa Supports Tennis: A Science-Backed Approach to Longevity

At the core of Humansa’s support for tennis lies our mission to extend healthspan and lifespan through evidence-based innovation. Tennis has been scientifically proven to be one of the most effective activities for longevity, with research indicating that participating in regular exercise such as tennis can potentially add up to 10 years to a person’s lifespan.[1] This remarkable benefit stems from tennis’s unique combination of aerobic and anaerobic exercise that enhances cardiovascular health and muscle strength, its high-intensity interval elements that improve metabolic function, and its inherent social engagement that reduces stress and supports cognitive health.

By championing tennis in Hong Kong, Humansa reinforces its commitment to promoting scientifically validated longevity strategies, establishing the sport as a fundamental component of our wellness philosophy.

A Shared Vision for Tennis Excellence and Longevity

Humansa is collaborating with HKCTA in positioning Hong Kong as Asia’s premier tennis destination. This comprehensive partnership extends beyond tournament sponsorship to include youth development programs that nurture junior talent, elite athlete support systems focusing on performance optimization and injury prevention, and community engagement initiatives that promote tennis as a lifelong health activity. The alliance represents a shared vision to elevate both the sport and the health benefits it delivers to Hong Kong’s community.

Mr. Michael Cheng, President of the HKCTA, said, “Our overriding mission is to promote tennis as a lifelong sport and to foster its growth across all levels in Hong Kong. Our vision is to build a dynamic tennis community while reinforcing Hong Kong’s position as a leading sports and major event hub and tourist destination—driving Hong Kong’s mega-events economy and establishing the city as a must-visit destination for regional and global travelers. The partnership with Humansa supports our efforts in highlighting the long-term health benefits of tennis and bringing greater visibility to the sport of tennis, whilst inspiring greater participation in sport across the whole community. “

“Humansa’s commitment to evidence-based wellness and longevity complements our goal of encouraging more people to embrace tennis, not only as a competitive sport but also as a sustainable lifestyle choice.”

Ultimate Tennis Showdown – Tennis like never before!

Globally acclaimed, innovative, tennis event the Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) will be making its grand Asian debut in Hong Kong on 14-15 October 2025. Founded by Coach Patrick Mouratoglou (@patrickmouratoglou), this fun, fast, furious and ferocious format will bring a new experience to Hong Kong tennis fans. Its all-star line-up, which includes Australia’s top-ranked player and current World No. 8, 2024 UTS Grand Final London champion Alex de Minaur (@alexdeminaur); along with current world No. 11 player and 2024 UTS Oslo champion Andrey Rublev (@andreyrublev); Chinese star Zhang Zhizhen (@zizi_zhang96) ; and tennis fans’ favourite, the Australian Nick Kyrgios (@k1ngkyrg1os). Hailing from the Czech Republic, 19-year-old Jakub Mensik (@mensi.jakub), ranked No. 18, a next generation tennis star who made his UTS debut at this year’s UTS Guadalajara before defeating Novak Djokovic in the Miami Masters 1000 final to claim the championship. Meanwhile, Latin America’s top ranked Francisco Cerundolo (@francerundolo) also makes his UTS debut. Two more mystery player will be announced soon, stayed tuned!

Humansa will provide UTS competitors with exclusive access to premium recovery and performance services during the tournament, including on-site physiotherapy and stretch therapy from our expert team. Players will also enjoy full access to Humansa Victoria Dockside for personalized pre- and post-event recovery programs. Valued Humansa members can join us for an exclusive VIP experiences which includes courtside seating, players interaction, behind the scene access, special wellness experiences at the Humansa Experience Zone, unique souvenirs, and much more!

Racket Sports Longevity Series

The partnership will see the introduction of Humansa’s innovative Racket Sports Longevity Series, a tailored collection of services designed to enhance athletic performance and promote longevity. This groundbreaking series incorporates advanced AI-driven injury prevention technology, specialized recovery protocols for elite athletes, nutrition plans optimized for longevity, and comprehensive biomarker tracking to maintain peak performance levels.

Don So, CEO of Humansa, explained the strategic thinking behind the collaboration: “Our partnership with the HKCTA and the UTS embodies our vision of integrating health innovation with sporting excellence. Tennis represents more than just competition—it’s a proven longevity accelerator. By providing athletes and fans with scientifically validated solutions, we’re helping them achieve superior performance, faster recovery, and extended healthspan.”

Humansa’s involvement in Chubb UTS Hong Kong 2025 forms part of a sustained commitment to tennis development and its associated health benefits. Looking ahead, the company plans to collaborate with additional regional and international HKCTA events, establish youth development camps incorporating Humansa’s wellness resources, and conduct joint research with HKCTA into athlete health, performance and longevity. Through these initiatives, Humansa reaffirms its dedication to helping individuals live healthier, longer lives by leveraging tennis as a powerful vehicle for longevity.

[1] https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30193744/ & https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/racket-sports-serve-up-health-benefits-2017060911780

About Humansa

Humansa, Asia’s first and leading one-stop health and longevity center, is transforming health and wellness with cutting-edge science, AI-driven insights, and personalized care. Founded in 2020 and based in Hong Kong, we operate over 40 centers, serving 80,000+ clients annually, empowering them to enjoy lives for as long as possible. Humansa’s flagship store, located at Victoria Dockside, prioritizes prevention, health optimization, and education.

By streamlining fragmented services, we empower individuals to proactively enhance their healthspan, delay aging, and achieve fulfilling lifestyles in a supportive, luxurious environment. We provide world-class health solutions, including women’s health management, energy and vitality management, brain health, weight management, and children’s development programs tailored to meet individual needs.

About Hong Kong, China Tennis Association (HKCTA)

The HKCTA is a National Sport Association formed in 1909 with 40 affiliated clubs, over 4,000 individual members and recognised by both the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) and the International Tennis Federation (ITF). HKCTA’s objectives are to promote tennis to all, to nurture talented players to compete at a regional and international level, and to raise the standard of the game in Hong Kong. To meet its objectives, HKCTA organises a number of local and international tennis tournaments as well as grassroots, junior and elite development programs, inter-club leagues, coaching certification courses and a Tennis-For-All open enrollment programme. For more information, please visit www.tennishk.org.

About UTS

The growing popularity of the innovative and fast-paced format has seen the UTS Tour increase its worldwide reach in 2025. The UTS Tour made its debut this year in Latin America in February with UTS Guadalajara. The hugely successful Bastide Medical UTS Nîmes was played in front of sell-out crowds in the iconic Arénes des Nîmes Roman ampitheatre. Since its creation, UTS has attracted many of the world’s best players, including Top 10 stars Holger Rune, Taylor Fritz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Lorenzo Musetti, Casper Ruud, Frances Tiafoe and Nick Kyrgios, all attracted to the fun, fast, furious and ferocious format.

The 2025 UTS Grand Final will return to London once again. This will be the third year in a row that London has hosted the UTS season finale.