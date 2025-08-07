Company’s IFA Exhibit to Highlight the Harmony and Convenience of AI-Powered Living

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics (LG) is inviting consumers from around the globe to Berlin, Germany, to experience its latest AI appliance innovations at IFA 2025, taking place from September 5 to 9. Under the theme of “LG AI Appliances Orchestra,” the company will present its AI Home Solution – a harmonious integration of AI-powered appliances designed to enrich and enhance the European lifestyle.



LG to introduce advanced AI Home innovations at IFA 2025.

To pique the interest and curiosity of domestic and international media, LG has sent out a visually striking invitation featuring a dramatic beam of light illuminating FURON, its AI agent, taking center stage like a conductor. Behind FURON, a lineup of LG’s AI-powered appliances is arranged like an orchestra, symbolizing the harmony and connected intelligence at the core of LG’s vision for the AI-powered home.

At Hall 18 at Messe Berlin, visitors will be able to witness firsthand the many practical benefits of LG’s AI Home Solution. The showcase will include the full lineup of AI appliances tailored for the European market, alongside LG ThinQ ON – the advanced AI home hub that serves as the central node of LG’s evolving AI ecosystem. ThinQ On enables seamless integration between LG appliances and various external platforms and services, delivering an expansive and highly personalized smart home experience.

For those unable to attend IFA in person, LG will be sharing the excitement of its IFA 2025 booth on the LG Global YouTube channel ( www.youtube.com/@LGGlobal ) from September 5.

About LG Electronics, Inc.