Narwal Flow Debuts: Advanced Self-Clean Track-Mopping AI Robot Vacuum

Featuring advanced FlowWash Mopping System, Twin-AI Dodge Obstacle Avoidance, and CarpetFocus Technology for next-level cleaning performance and intelligent automation.

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Narwal , a global leader in smart home cleaning technology, announces the official launch of its flagship innovation, the Narwal Flow, available to consumers on August 7, 2025. Building on its legacy of award-winning, user-focused design, Narwal Flow sets a new benchmark for autonomous home cleaning by combining next-generation AI, powerful cleaning performance, and true maintenance-free convenience.

Unveiled to acclaim at CES 2025, Narwal Flow is engineered for households seeking the highest standards of cleanliness with minimal effort. This all-in-one robot vacuum and mop introduces industry-first features and advanced automation for a truly effortless clean. Since its CES debut, Narwal has actively recruited beta users and industry professionals to test the product in real-world scenarios. Incorporating their valuable feedback, the company has continuously refined the Flow’s performance and stability—culminating in a powerful, polished product ready for launch.



Narwal Flow Series

Key Features of the Narwal Flow:

FlowWash Mopping System with EdgeReach™ Technology :

Real-time, self-cleaning track mop design with dual water tanks circulates 113°F fresh water while collecting dirty water, keeping the mop clean throughout every cycle. Combined with a constant 12N pressure, this design delivers outstanding mopping performance often with just a single pass.

Real-time, self-cleaning track mop design with dual water tanks circulates 113°F fresh water while collecting dirty water, keeping the mop clean throughout every cycle. Combined with a constant 12N pressure, this design delivers outstanding mopping performance often with just a single pass. Twin-AI Dodge Obstacle Avoidance : Equipped with dual 136° ultra-wide RGB cameras and an AI chip, the Flow recognizes over 200 types of objects (including cable, pet poop, socks, plastic bags, etc) in real-time, and avoids them with 5mm precision.

Equipped with dual 136° ultra-wide RGB cameras and an AI chip, the Flow recognizes over 200 types of objects (including cable, pet poop, socks, plastic bags, etc) in real-time, and avoids them with 5mm CarpetFocus Technology : A solution tailored for carpet cleaning. Narwal Flow delivers powerful cleaning performance with suction reaching up to 22000 Pa. When a carpet is detected, the adaptive brush cover automatically lowers to create a sealed, high-pressure airflow zone, significantly boosting suction and extracting deeply embedded dust and hair. The robot also lifts its mop to keep carpets dry and uses a dual-pass zigzag cleaning path for thorough results. This innovative design boosts suction power by up to 182% and doubles the pick-up rate on carpets.

A solution tailored for carpet cleaning. Narwal Flow delivers powerful cleaning performance with suction reaching up to 22000 Pa. When a carpet is detected, the adaptive brush cover automatically lowers to create a sealed, high-pressure airflow zone, significantly boosting suction and extracting deeply embedded dust and hair. The robot also lifts its mop to keep carpets dry and uses a dual-pass zigzag cleaning path for thorough results. This innovative design boosts suction power by up to 182% and doubles the pick-up rate on carpets. Full coverage cleaning : EdgeReach ™ technology enables the mop to clean within just 0.19 inches of walls and corners for complete edge coverage. When tackling corners, its side brush intelligently reverses rotation, extending movable bristles to widen the cleaning diameter to reach the corner. A 1.6-inch ( 4 cm) obstacle-crossing allows the robot to navigate thresholds, table legs, and other tricky obstacles with ease. While a 3.7-inch ( 9.4 cm) ultra-slim robot easily navigates under beds, sofas, and other low-clearance areas for a more complete clean. The Flow delivers unparalleled cleaning performance—from edges to corners.

EdgeReach technology enables the mop to clean within just 0.19 inches of walls and corners for complete edge coverage. When tackling corners, its side brush intelligently reverses rotation, extending movable bristles to widen the cleaning diameter to reach the corner. A 1.6-inch 4 cm) obstacle-crossing allows the robot to navigate thresholds, table legs, and other tricky obstacles with ease. While a 3.7-inch 9.4 cm) ultra-slim robot easily navigates under beds, sofas, and other low-clearance areas for a more complete clean. The Flow delivers unparalleled cleaning performance—from edges to corners. DualFlow Tangle-Free System : The system virtually eliminates hair tangles with an SGS-certified 0% tangling floating roller brush and dynamic auto-detangling side brushes. Dynamic bristle designs for side brushes, along with a single floating arm roller brush and optimal 50° angle, ensure effortless cleaning and maintenance.

The system virtually eliminates hair tangles with an SGS-certified 0% tangling floating roller brush and dynamic auto-detangling side brushes. Dynamic bristle designs for side brushes, along with a single floating arm roller brush and optimal 50° angle, ensure effortless cleaning and maintenance. All-in-One Multifunction Base : The 8-in-1 base automates dust emptying, AI adaptive hot-water mop washing (adjusting water temperature from 113°F to 176°F for sterilization ) and hot-air drying. The dustbin lasts up to 120 days. Flow Series models are available with an optional refill and drainage dock variant that connects to home drainage systems to automatically refill and empty the robot cleaner, with 11-inch-tall base, the compact version fits easily in tight spaces.

The 8-in-1 base automates dust emptying, AI adaptive hot-water mop washing (adjusting water temperature from 113°F to 176°F for sterilization hot-air drying. The dustbin lasts up to 120 days. Flow Series models are available with an optional refill and drainage dock variant that connects to home drainage systems to automatically refill and empty the robot cleaner, with 11-inch-tall base, the compact version fits easily in tight spaces. Smart Voice and Home Integration : The built-in voice assistant (“Hey Nawa”) enables hands-free cleaning and setting adjustments. The Flow is compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Siri, with Matter support coming by the end of the year for seamless smart home integration.

“Narwal Flow is designed to simplify and elevate daily life through intelligent automation and exceptional cleaning performance,” said Junbin Zhang, CEO of Narwal. “With industry-leading features like FlowWash, EdgeReach, CarpetFocus and Twin-AI navigation, we’re empowering users to enjoy spotless floors and more free time, without the hassle of constant maintenance.”

The Narwal Flow presale runs 8/7-8/26 at https://us.narwal.com with launch discounts: Water Tank Version $1,099.99 (MSRP: $1,499.99) | Compact Version $1,399.99 (MSRP: $1,599.99)

Customers who purchase during the presale period will receive a complimentary accessory bundle and enjoy an extended 3-year warranty. Flexible payment options are also available through select providers.

About Narwal

Narwal is dedicated to developing innovative products that transform daily life. Our range of solutions addresses common challenges, with a focus on understanding and meeting user needs through extensive R&D. This commitment has yielded industry-firsts like the Auto-washing mop, AI-powered DirtSense™, and the DualFlow Tangle-Free System. We obsess over every detail to ensure our products are both functional and aesthetically pleasing, aiming to blend design and performance for a better daily life. As a top-five global vacuum brand, Narwal serves over 3 million users across 30 countries, including North America, South Korea, Germany, and Australia. Our innovations have been honored with awards like the CES Innovation Awards, Edison Gold Award, and Time Magazine’s Best Inventions.