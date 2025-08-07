Pioneering new horizons: Club Med announces new resort in Manado, Indonesia, expanding its Southeast Asia portfolio

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Club Med, the pioneer in premium all-inclusive holidays for 75 years, and PT Grahatama Kreasi baru (GKB), a leading Indonesian hospitality developer, announced the signing of a Hotel Management Agreement that heralds the highly anticipated Club Med Manado in North Sulawesi, adding another jewel to the East and Southeast Asia region portfolio.



Club Med announces new resort in Manado, Indonesia, expanding its Southeast Asia portfolio

This project reinforces Club Med’s long-term commitment to Indonesia, becoming its third resort in the archipelago after the iconic Club Med Bali (1984) and Club Med Bintan (1997). The development underscores Club Med’s strategic growth within Southeast Asia, aiming to offer even more diverse and premium holiday experiences in highly sought-after destinations.

Acknowledged as the “Land of the Smiling People,” North Sulawesi is a captivating province brimming with vibrant culture and marine life. Located on the east bay of the island and just a 70-minute drive from Sam Ratulangi International Airport, Club Med Manado is a gateway to a natural paradise, featuring 250 rooms with breathtaking views of the Molucca Sea and Mount Klabat.

Guests can expect exciting dining concepts blending international cuisines with bold local Manadonese flavours. The resort will embody Club Med’s signature blend of convivial spirit and diverse activities, including the renowned Kids Club and Amazing! Family programs. An Exclusive Collection space will also provide an elevated level of privacy and upscale amenities.

As part of its commitment to responsible growth, Club Med aims to achieve a BREEAM ‘Very Good’ certification for the new construction. Beyond this, the project is expected to create over 1,000 jobs for Indonesians, significantly boosting the local economy in Manado and providing long-term employment opportunities.

Club Med Manado is anticipated to open its doors in 2028.

ABOUT CLUB MED

Club Med, founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, invented the all-inclusive holiday club concept, adding in activities especially for children with the creation of the Mini Club in 1967. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med seeks out exceptional destinations and sites. Today, Club Med is the world’s leading provider of upscale, all-inclusive holiday packages with a French touch for families and active couples. Club Med operates nearly 70 Resorts, of which 97% are rated Premium & Exclusive Collection. Present in 30 countries around the world, the Group employs more than 23.000 Gentle Organisers (G.Os) and Gentle Employees (G.Es), representing 110 nationalities.