The Healing Frequency: INDIBA® 448kHz + 20kHz Is Revolutionizing Recovery For Athletes and Everyone Else

INDIBA® 448 kHz + 20kHz, a patented frequency system that is transforming how athletes and everyday patients recover from injury, manage pain, and restore mobility. Used worldwide in sports and rehabilitation, it supports faster, safer healing—without medication or downtime.

INDIBA® Stands Out by Working Deep Beneath the Surface.

INDIBA®’s patented Proionic® System delivers radiofrequency energy at 448kHz + 20kHz, creating deep thermal effects and cellular stimulation from inside out. Unlike surface treatments, it penetrates muscles, joints, and stem cells to promote natural repair and regeneration—non-invasively and without downtime.

Two major studies show how INDIBA® stands out:

1. Deep Therapeutic Heat for Lasting Healing

A study published in the International Journal of Hyperthermia found that INDIBA® raises deep tissue temperature and maintains therapeutic heat for up to 45 minutes, promoting mobility and faster recovery from stiffness and injury.

Because heat does more than soothe it:

Boosts blood flow to bring oxygen and nutrients

Relieves pain to enable early movement

Improves flexibility and range of motion

2. It Stimulates Cellular Regeneration

Research shows INDIBA®’s 448kHz + 20kHz frequency activates stem cells to rebuild cartilage, boost collagen, and heal hard-to-repair tissues—offering new potential for managing osteoarthritis, joint damage, and sports injuries.

Why the World’s Top Athletes Use INDIBA®



When milliseconds matter, elite athletes trust INDIBA®. From world champions to leading football clubs, it’s their go-to recovery tool. Explore the INDIBA Hall of Fame and see the champions who rely on this technology. But you don’t have to be a pro to feel the difference — everyday users, from parents to fitness lovers, turn to INDIBA® for:

Post-operative recovery

Sports injury management

Chronic pain relief

Preventive wellness

Clinics Trust It. Patients Feel It. Science Proves It.

INDIBA® is integrated into physiotherapy, sports rehabilitation, and wellness practices worldwide due to its:

It’s backed by over 40 years of science

It’s non-invasive, pain-free, and with zero downtime

It improves patient satisfaction with faster, more noticeable results

Used to support recovery, mobility, and pain management, INDIBA® contributes to improved patient comfort and quality of life.

Healing Powered by Frequency: INDIBA® 448kHz + 20kHz

At its core, INDIBA® is about restoring better movement, relieving pain, and accelerating recovery for everybody, at every stage. That’s why it’s trusted by clinicians, therapists, and elite athletes around the world.

