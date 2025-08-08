Bravo Media Begins Operation of Citybus Bus Shelter Advertising – Unifying Transit Media Under One Visionary Platform

HONG KONG, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bravo Media Limited (“Bravo Media”), a leading outdoor advertising firm with a distinguished reputation in transit transportation advertising, announces today it has been appointed by Citybus Limited (“Citybus”) as the exclusive agency for the company’s Bus Shelter Network, effective from October 2, 2025.



Citybus appoints Bravo Media as the exclusive agency for Bus Shelter Network.

The Citybus Bus Shelter Network spans over 300 bus shelters and includes 75 digital advertising frames, strategically positioned across key urban districts—most notably within Hong Kong Island’s Central Business District (CBD) and other high-traffic commuter zones. This appointment, alongside Bravo Media’s existing management of the Citybus Bus Body advertisement platform, allows advertisers to seamlessly engage audiences throughout their entire transit journey and creates a powerful connection from stations to city streets.

Mr. Richard Pétignaud, Managing Director of Bravo Media, stressed that this expansion represents a defining moment for Bravo Media’s continued growth and dedication to innovation. “We are thrilled and honoured to embark on this exciting journey of operating the Citybus Bus Shelter Advertising Network. This expansion is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in public transport advertising, significantly broadening our reach across Hong Kong. Leveraging our creative strategies, advanced digital capabilities, and proven execution expertise, we look forward to delivering dynamic, engaging, and highly effective campaigns for our clients. Our team’s passion for creativity and innovation ensures fresh, captivating experiences that resonate deeply with both commuters and brands. We eagerly anticipate the transformative impact this initiative will have on the city’s outdoor media landscape.”

Mr. William CHUNG Chak-man, Managing Director of Citybus, looks forward to the implementation of more creative solutions across Citybus’ advertising platforms. “Through constant innovation and excellent service delivery, Citybus has grown to serve over 1.1 million customers daily with an expansive network across Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and the New Territories. We have been consistently impressed by Bravo Media’s innovative concepts and dedication over the past few years, echoing on our company’s core value. Considering their commitment to excellence and creativity, coupled with the synergies between the Citybus Bus Body advertising and the Citybus Bus Shelter Network, the company anticipates enhanced outcomes could be generated by this appointment that will ultimately benefit the public.”

With this latest addition, Bravo Media’s expansive portfolio now encompasses Citybus Bus Body* advertising as well as MTR^ Advertising, including the East Rail Line, Tuen Ma Line, Light Rail, MTR Bus, MTR Car Parks, Ngong Ping 360, and now the Citybus Bus Shelter# Network. This creates one of the region’s most comprehensive and integrated transit advertising ecosystems.

This eight-year agreement, in effect through 2033, affirms Bravo Media’s steadfast commitment to the long-term transformation of Hong Kong’s transit advertising landscape. Beyond a strategic business collaboration, this landmark partnership exemplifies Bravo Media’s expanding influence, established credibility, and sustained success as a leading authority in the outdoor advertising sector.

About Bravo Media Limited

Founded in November 2021, Bravo Media is a premier out-of-home media company based in Hong Kong, specializing in transit advertising. As the exclusive advertising agency for the Bus Body advertising of Citybus and managing media resources across MTR’s East Rail Line, Tuen Ma Line, Light Rail, and MTR Bus, Bravo Media leverages its team of media veterans, creatives, and industry professionals to deliver innovative and effective advertising solutions that connect brands with their target audiences and achieve significant business impact. With the recent expansion into Citybus Bus Shelter, Bravo Media now also holds exclusive advertising rights for Citybus Bus Shelter, further solidifying its leadership in the public transport advertising sector.

About Citybus Limited

Established in 1979, through constant innovation and excellent service delivery, Citybus has grown to operate over 1,700 buses across Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and the New Territories and employs over 5,000 staff to serve over 1.1 million customers daily. We have an industry leading bus fleet with both electric and hydrogen buses, and the majority of buses operating at Euro5 emissions standard or above.

*Bus Body refers to both exterior and interior of Citybus

#Bus Shelter refers to Citybus Bus Shelter

^MTR refers to East Rail Line, Tuen Ma Line, Light Rail, and MTR Bus