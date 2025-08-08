CAC Fintech and Eddid Financial Forge Strategic Alliance to Launch China’s First Agricultural RWA and Pursue Fundraising in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CAC Fintech, a leading provider of agricultural fintech, and Eddid Financial, a comprehensive financial group, have officially signed a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement. Together, they will launch China’s first agricultural tokenized real asset (RWA) project. CAC Fintech also plans to explore fundraising opportunities in Hong Kong, reinforcing its leading position in the agricultural fintech sector.

CAC Fintech will lead the screening, integration, and management of global agricultural and rural- infrastructure, coordinate cross-regional resources to ensure the delivery of high-quality real-world assets. Eddid Financial has been appointed as its exclusive advisor for capital markets. Its mandate includes designing and executing tokenization frameworks for agricultural and rural assets, as well as RWAs. In parallel, Eddid Financial will facilitate cross-border financing, mergers and acquisitions, and overseas initial public offering (IPO), delivering end-to-end sponsorship and underwriting support for global capital market transactions, and also collaborate with a consortium of top-tier international advisors, including QReg Advisory, to ensure seamless implementation of CAC Fintech’s initiatives across global financial markets.

CAC Fintech is China’s leading rural digital asset service provider. With over 20 years of experience in the agricultural sector, the company delivers comprehensive digital solutions to the Chinese governments, financial institutions, and industry stakeholders. By harnessing emerging technologies such as blockchain, big data, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing, the company aims to unlock the value of rural assets and establish a robust rural credit system. In September 2023, Eddid Financial became one of the first brokerages to receive approval from the SFC to uplift its license and continue to expand its footprint in the virtual asset space. Its seasoned investment banking team has successfully guided numerous domestic and international companies through listings in Hong Kong and the U.S. over the years.

China’s first agricultural RWA, enhancing liquidity of agricultural assets

The two parties will focus on leveraging tokenization technology to transform agricultural products, land management rights, agricultural machinery and equipment, and future agricultural revenue rights into on-chain digital certificates. This will enable divisible assets ownership, lower investment barriers, and enable smaller investments to access large-scale agricultural asset investments. This will significantly enhance the transparency, credibility, and liquidity of core rural resources such as agricultural products, infrastructure, and future agricultural revenue rights.

This collaboration aligns with recent “Opinions on Strengthening Financial Services for Rural Reform and Promoting Comprehensive Rural Revitalization,” from The People’s Bank of China and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affair, which calls for “deepening financial services for rural industries that enrich the people,” “innovating specialized financial products,” and “enriching the supply of financial products such as bonds and wealth management products.” .

Sets Sights on Global Markets

CAC Fintech has appointed Eddid Financial as the sole financial advisor, marking a pivotal step toward strategic expansion into Hong Kong and international capital markets. As an global financial hub, Hong Kong offers CAC Fintech with an ideal platform to connect with global capital. By leveraging Eddid Financial’s global network, CAC Fintech will showcase its unique strengths in agricultural big data, supply chain finance, and blockchain technology to international investors. The company aims to attract international investors with strategic synergies, further elevating its brand influence and industry standing. Looking ahead, CAC Fintech is expected to develop into a core hub linking China’s rural assets with international capital.

First Practitioner: CAC Fintech Leads the Internationalization of China’s RWA

As one of the pioneering institutions in China to digitize agricultural assets and connect them to international capital markets, CAC Fintech, through the strategic partnership with Eddid Financial, has taken the lead in introducing the RWA model for agricultural assets to a global audience, setting a credible benchmark for the industry and signals to global investors that Chinese assets have the potential and value to integrate with international financial system. Leveraging its extensive agricultural big data and financial technology, CAC Fintech is making traditionally non-standardized agricultural assets available to international investors in a transparent and trustworthy manner for the first time. This groundbreaking innovation has significantly strengthened market confidence in Chinese RWAs.

– End –