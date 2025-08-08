“Chinese Philosophy of the Mind and the World”: A Dialogue Between Chinese and German Philosophy Staged in Guiyang

GUIYANG, China, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by Huanqiu.com

On July 23, the “Chinese Philosophy of the Mind and the World”: A Dialogue Between Chinese and German Philosophy of the Guiyang Confucius Academy 2025 Summer Seminar was held at the Confucius Academy, which was guided by the International Confucian Association (ICA) and organized by the cultural communication center of Guiyang Confucius Academy. The event was a further practice under the “Chinese Philosophy of the Mind and the World” academic alliance cooperation mechanism, following the successful “Academic Seminar of China’s School of Mind and the World” last year.

Master Wang Yangming’s enlightenment in Longchang, Guizhou marked the beginning of Wang Yangming’s Study of the Mind, which later became a pinnacle of Chinese Philosophy of the Mind.

Dai Jianwei, secretary and deputy director-general of Guiyang Confucius Academy cultural communication center, and vice chairman of ICA, shared the development of the Confucius Academy in recent years. He extended warm welcome to the attending experts and scholars of ICA and from home and abroad, and recalled the progress of the “Chinese Philosophy of the Mind and the World” academic alliance cooperation mechanism with pictures and videos.

In 2024, in order to inherit and carry forward the essence of Chinese Philosophy of the Mind, ICA, the Nishan World Center for Confucian Studies, Guiyang Confucius Academy cultural communication center and Zhejiang Provincial Jishan Wang Yangming Research Institute jointly initiated the “Chinese Philosophy of the Mind and the World” academic alliance cooperation mechanism at the Confucius Academy in Guiyang, receiving positive response from more than 20 domestic and international academic organizations as well as many scholars.

As a step-up practice of the alliance cooperation mechanism, the event is centered on the mutual learning of “Mind” and “Geist” between Chinese and German philosophy and includes four academic dialogues. It adopts a modern academic approach to explore the contemporary value of the mind studies, deepens the understanding of idealistic “Geist”, and explores the significance of Chinese and German core philosophical ideas for the development of a new form of human advancement.

Guo Qiyong, honorary president of the School of Chinese Classics, Wuhan University and honorary chairman of the academic committee of Confucius Academy, noted in the speech that Chinese scholars are familiar with and fond of Goethe and Kant, and the Chinese philosophy community is familiar with and has conducted in-depth research on German classical philosophy from Kant to Hegel, including Schelling, Fichte and others. This dialogue concentrates on an interesting big topic of “Chinese Philosophy of the Mind and the World”. The Chinese Philosophy of the Mind has had a far-reaching influence on East Asian culture and even the world culture, and many of its spiritual resources remain useful to the contemporary people from China and other countries.

ICA vice president Shu Dagang commented that the event is an important practice to deeply explore the contemporary value of Chinese Philosophy of the Mind, and respond to the common spiritual concerns of mankind. It serves as an innovative platform for building a bridge of dialogue among different civilizations, and propelling profound intellectual exchanges between China and Germany, and even between the East and the West. Such mechanism-based high-level international academic exchange demonstrates the core mission of the academic appliance cooperation mechanism, and is in line with the direction of dialogue among civilizations advocated by ICA. The event is a vivid practice of exploring the path of cultural inheritance and innovation and integrating the wisdom of mind studies into modern life. The diverse and colorful serial activities form a grand stage to showcase the contemporary value and vitality of Chinese Philosophy of the Mind in a multidimensional way.

In the keynote speech session moderated by Guo Yi, the Chinese initiator of the “Dialogue Between Chinese and German Philosophy” and a professor from Seoul National University, keynote speeches were presented in sequence by Michael Spieker, the German initiator of the dialogue and a professor from Munich University of Applied Sciences, Huang Yong, a professor from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, the editor-in-chief of Dao: A Journal of Comparative Philosophy, and a director of ICA, Marko Fuchs, a professor from University of Bamberg, and Chen Jiaying, a Yanjing humanities chair professor from Capital Normal University.

On the day of the event, the organizer also officially announced the Guiyang Confucius Academy 2025 Summer Seminar. Themed on “Chinese Philosophy of the Mind and the World”, 12 impressive activities of three series were meticulously designed for the purposes of promoting the research, transformation and application, and international dissemination of Chinese Philosophy of the Mind in an all-round and multilevel way, and integrating the wisdom of mind studies into study, experience and life.