CNOOC Limited Announces Yellowtail Project Commences Production

HONG KONG, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CNOOC Limited (the “Company”, SEHK: 00883 (HKD Counter) and 80883 (RMB Counter), SSE: 600938) announces that Yellowtail Project has commenced production safely ahead of schedule.

The Yellowtail Project is located in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, with water depth of 1,600-2,000 meters. The main production facilities include 1 floating production, storage and offloading(FPSO) and 1 subsea production system, with 26 production wells and 25 injection wells planned to be commissioned.This FPSO is the largest FPSO on the Stabroek Block with a storage capacity of 2 million barrels.

The Liza Phase 1, Liza Phase 2 and Payara Project in Guyana’s Stabroek Block have commenced production, with the block currently producing approximately 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day. The Yellowtail Project has a production capacity of 250,000 barrels per day, which will increase the installed production capacity of Stabroek Block to 900,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of CNOOC Limited, holds 25% interest in the Stabroek Block. ExxonMobil Guyana Limited is operator and holds 45% interest, and Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds 30% interest.

