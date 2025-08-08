Cohesity Launches New Partner Program to Accelerate Partner Success

Dramatically Enhanced Program Streamlines Engagement and Empowers Partners to Fuel Profitable Growth, Technical Strength, and Differentiation

SINGAPORE, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, today introduced the Cohesity Aspire Partner Program, a new, unified framework built for the modern partner landscape. Aspire aims to simplify how partners across diverse business models and routes to market can engage with Cohesity to drive profitability, unlock new revenue streams, and access certifications and training.

“The Cohesity Aspire Partner Program reimagines how we do business with partners and enable them to succeed,” said Mike Walkey, senior vice president, Global Partner Sales, Cohesity. “We’ve taken a future-forward approach. This empowers faster growth, profitability, and opportunities to stand out in today’s competitive market. It also provides flexibility for partners to ease into emerging technologies like AI or make future shifts in their business model. Just as important, we’ve intentionally designed Aspire with customers in mind to ensure they have complete confidence in knowing their solution is being provided by a proven and trusted Cohesity partner.”

The Cohesity partner ecosystem encompasses all partner types including Resell, Manage, Integrate, Distribute, OEM Hardware, Embedded OEM, Technology Partners, and Cloud Marketplace. Aspire participants can qualify for Premier, Preferred, or Associate tier levels with corresponding benefits. The umbrella program also features an authorized distributor component geared towards bringing more value to Cohesity resellers. All facets of the program are aimed at providing a modern, integrated, built-for-scale experience, starting with a centralized, easy-to-use portal that serves as the gateway to resources and enablement tools.

Underscoring Cohesity’s commitment to accelerating partner success, the program represents an investment in partners across three dimensions:

Profitable growth – offers competitive margins, rewards for partner-sourced deals, and performance-based incentives to support partners at every stage of the sales cycle, including joint-go-to-market execution, co-selling, co-branding, pipeline sharing, and marketing and demand generation resources.

– offers competitive margins, rewards for partner-sourced deals, and performance-based incentives to support partners at every stage of the sales cycle, including joint-go-to-market execution, co-selling, co-branding, pipeline sharing, and marketing and demand generation resources. Technical strength – facilitates role-based partner learning opportunities and exclusive Cohesity Accreditations. Multiple certifications further allow technical professionals to demonstrate their Cohesity data management skills and mastery for real-world environments. A special Cohesity Aces program additionally recognizes top technical partner experts and brings them into the heart of Cohesity innovation with privileged access, hands-on virtual labs, and more.

– facilitates role-based partner learning opportunities and exclusive Cohesity Accreditations. Multiple certifications further allow technical professionals to demonstrate their Cohesity data management skills and mastery for real-world environments. A special Cohesity Aces program additionally recognizes top technical partner experts and brings them into the heart of Cohesity innovation with privileged access, hands-on virtual labs, and more. Differentiation – provides multiple paths for expanding partner services and tapping into new revenue streams through partner-delivered professional services, authorized training partner certification, or building and bringing new solutions to market with Cohesity as a Professional-level or Elite-level Cohesity Technology Partner.

“We help customers navigate a complex landscape of data security and cyber resilience challenges,” said Raphael Meyerowitz, vice president, Partner Go to Market, Presidio. “As a longstanding partner, the Cohesity Aspire Partner Program makes it even easier for us to offer comprehensive solutions from across Cohesity’s entire portfolio. The flexible, streamlined model supports how we deliver the right solution for each unique environment and positions us for continued growth.”

“The Cohesity Aspire Partner Program is purpose built to provide a clear path for partners to engage with Cohesity’s full range of solutions. We see it as a key accelerator for all partners, especially those that are shifting to subscription-based offerings or looking to expand their services,” said Mike Heintzelman, senior vice president, Advanced Solutions Vendor Management, TD SYNNEX. “Serving as a critical global distributor for Cohesity, we’ve made focused investments closely aligned with the program and are ready to ensure partners can take solutions to market as quickly as possible.”

Learn more about the new Cohesity Aspire Partner Program.

