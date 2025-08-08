DPC Dash Ltd (1405.HK) to Announce Interim 2025 Financial Results on August 28, 2025

HONG KONG, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DPC Dash Ltd (“DPC Dash” or the “Company”) (1405.HK), Domino’s Pizza’s exclusive master franchisee in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, will release its unaudited consolidated interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 7:00 pm Hong Kong Time (or Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 7:00 am Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results.

A live audio-only webcast of the call can be accessed directly at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=HDxFyanO

To participate by phone, participants are strongly encouraged to pre-register for the conference call, by using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Pre-registration Link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10200700/ff68b0cb34

An audio-only replay of the call will also be accessible through September 4, 2025, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Access Code: 7913873

Additionally, the earnings release and presentation slides for this conference call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website www.dpcdash.com

About DPC Dash Ltd.

DPC Dash is Domino’s Pizza’s exclusive master franchisee in the Chinese mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino’s Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash’s global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world’s largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually innovated and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model. DPC Dash operates 1,198 stores in 48 cities in the Chinese mainland as of June 30, 2025.

For more information, please visit www.dpcdash.com

For official company announcements, please visit www.hkexnews.hk

CONTACTS

DPC Dash Ltd Investor Relations:

DPC Dash Ltd

IR@dominos.com.cn

ICR, LLC

dpcdashIR@icrinc.com

DPC Dash Ltd Media Relations:

ICR, LLC

dpcdashPR@icrinc.com