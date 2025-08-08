Experience Pool Perfection at Home — Free Trials of iGarden’s High-Tech Pool Innovations Now Available in California

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — iGarden, a revolutionary garden robotics brand from Fairland Group dedicated to bringing joy to every family and inspiring artful living through innovations like the Swim Jet, Robotic Pool Cleaner, and more, has launched its “Free Pool Perfection Experience” — a fully immersive, in-home product trial campaign now available across California.



iGarden Free Pool Perfection Experience

Running through September 5, the campaign lets pool owners test iGarden’s flagship products — the K Pro 150 pool cleaner and the Swim Jet P Series — for free at home, with expert support and full setup included.

Experience It Your Way: Deep Dive or Flash

To suit different needs, the campaign offers two types of in-home experiences:

Deep Dive Experience : iGarden team installs the K Pro 150 in the evening and retrieves it the next morning — giving your pool a full overnight deep clean. The next day, you can enjoy a fully refreshed swim space while trying out the Swim Jet P Series.

: iGarden team installs the K Pro 150 in the evening and retrieves it the next morning — giving your pool a full overnight deep clean. The next day, you can enjoy a fully refreshed swim space while trying out the Swim Jet P Series. Flash Experience: Perfect for busy families, this 1-hour guided session lets you test both products back-to-back with expert walkthroughs — all in one visit.

Simply head to the iGarden website and fill out a quick form to reserve your free in-home trial. You’ll receive personalized, one-on-one guidance from our expert team—covering delivery, setup, and usage tips—so you can experience the most innovative pool tech and a taste of artful outdoor living, all with zero pressure to purchase.

Two Flagship Devices, Built for Effortless Garden Joy

Picture this: It’s a quiet Saturday morning. The kids are still asleep, and your pool is already spotless — cleaned overnight by the K Pro 150, iGarden’s smartest pool cleaner. With a 15-hour runtime and AI-powered timer, it can run unattended for up to 21 days, keeping your pool spotless without you lifting a finger. No manual effort, no missed spots — just deep, reliable cleaning.

Guided by AI-powered 3D “S” navigation, the K Pro 150 navigates drains, steps, and curves with ease, covering floor, walls, and waterline. Need more power? Turbo 200% suction kicks in at a tap, powered by an advanced inverter control system. Touchscreen and app controls make operation easy — and it’s backed by a 3-year full-replacement warranty.

Later that day, with a single tap, your pool transforms again — this time into a wave playground. With one tap, the Swim Jet P Series brings the water to life. The Swim Jet P Series delivers a fan-shaped current that’s 2X wider than standard jets, so the whole family can move, play, and train together.

With five wave modes, from gentle flow to training resistance and a P5 “entertainment mode”, it adapts to any moment. Quick to install with a turnkey deck-drilling solution, app-enabled, and powered by a durable IP68 PMSM Motor, the Swim Jet P Series turns still water into shared fun experience — one wave at a time.

A 25% discount is also available on the iGarden Pool Cleaner K Pro 150 as part of this limited-time product trial experience. Reserve your free in-home trial now at: LINK.

About iGarden

Since 1999, iGarden—powered by the innovation and expertise of Fairland Group—has been bringing joyful, artful living to families worldwide.

By blending eco-smart technology with refined design, we shape outdoor spaces that feel alive, effortless, and inspiring. Our thoughtfully curated range—from pool cleaners and pumps to swim jets and lawn mowers—is crafted to elevate everyday living—quiet, sustainable, and beautiful.

With iGarden, outdoor living becomes a feeling—of ease, of connection, of art in everyday motion.

Always joyful. Always inspiring. Always sustainable.

For media inquiries, please contact yanglin@fairlandgroup.com